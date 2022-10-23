NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

After seven action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida for the eighth playoff race as well as the second race of the Round of 8. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, October 23, 2022. Dixie Vodka 400 will be live on NBC and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 34th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long oval track. 36 NASCAR drivers, including eight playoff drivers, will compete for over 267 laps in the eighth playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Dixie Vodka 400 on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron held off Christopher Bell to win his first pole of the season at a speed of 166.389 mph. It was his first pole since last year at the Indy Road Course and overall, the eighth pole of his career. Meanwhile, Bell will share the front row with Byron after turning a lap of 166.139 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek, and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.

Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, and A.J. Allmendinger completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#24 - William Byron #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - John Hunter Nemechek (i) #5 - Kyle Larson #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #8 - Tyler Reddick #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #12 - Ryan Blaney #11 - Denny Hamlin #31 - Justin Haley #4 - Kevin Harvick #22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #14 - Chase Briscoe #1 - Ross Chastain #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suárez #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #41 - Cole Custer #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #10 - Aric Almirola #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #42 - Ty Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #3 - Austin Dillon #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #51 - Cody Ware

Poll : 0 votes