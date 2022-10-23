Create

NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 23, 2022 12:36 AM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 - Qualifying
William Byron after securing pole during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 - Qualifying

After seven action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida for the eighth playoff race as well as the second race of the Round of 8. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, October 23, 2022. Dixie Vodka 400 will be live on NBC and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 34th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long oval track. 36 NASCAR drivers, including eight playoff drivers, will compete for over 267 laps in the eighth playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Dixie Vodka 400 on his official Twitter account:

Cup lineup for Homestead: https://t.co/RlFftbL53M

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron held off Christopher Bell to win his first pole of the season at a speed of 166.389 mph. It was his first pole since last year at the Indy Road Course and overall, the eighth pole of his career. Meanwhile, Bell will share the front row with Byron after turning a lap of 166.139 mph.

. @WilliamByron lays down the fastest lap and wins the #BuschLightPole at @HomesteadMiami. https://t.co/QuttxRbaHU

They will be followed by Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek, and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.

Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, and A.J. Allmendinger completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #45 - John Hunter Nemechek (i)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  7. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  11. #18 - Kyle Busch
  12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #31 - Justin Haley
  16. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #34 - Michael McDowell
  19. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #1 - Ross Chastain
  21. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  24. #48 - Noah Gragson (i)
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #10 - Aric Almirola
  29. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  30. #42 - Ty Dillon
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #3 - Austin Dillon
  33. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  34. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #51 - Cody Ware

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...