Chase Briscoe loves being the underdog, 'where everybody writes us off'

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe has emerged as one of the most impressive drivers of the 2022 season so far. He is enjoying his first post-season outing at the NASCAR Cup Series. With his teammate Kevin Harvick ruled out of the playoff race, Briscoe remains the only championship hope for Stewart-Haas Racing.

According to several people, Briscoe is not the favorite to win the 2022 championship and some were surprised to see him advance to the Round of 12. The #24 driver, however, is used to proving his doubters wrong and has done that often in his NASCAR career.

Speaking to NASCAR.com, Briscoe stated that he loves being in a position for a write-off from the 2022 championship. He went on to say that he has been on the other side of the Xfinity Series as a championship favorite. He also said that there is serious pressure when people expect to win the championship.

Briscoe said:

“I love being in this position truthfully where everybody writes us off. You know, I’ve been on the other side of it in the Xfinity Series where you’re the championship favorite, and it’s not near as fun. It’s a lot more pressure, I feel like. So for me, I like being in the situation that we’re in where everybody writes us off. They don’t think they even have to worry about us. You know, they’re all counting us out before we even go to the race track. And you can just go there with no pressure and try to prove them wrong.”

“Nobody expected me to ever get to this point” – Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe loves being the underdog in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and has been a write-off throughout his NASCAR career. He later said that no one expected him to reach this point in NASCAR's top-level series or not even in the Camping World Truck Series.

Stewart-Haas Racing



and The No. 14 racers are dishing the dirt on dirt racing. @TonyStewart and @ChaseBriscoe_14 discuss their racing roots on the latest episode of Mentor & Mentee presented by @Mahindra_USA The No. 14 racers are dishing the dirt on dirt racing.@TonyStewart and @ChaseBriscoe_14 discuss their racing roots on the latest episode of Mentor & Mentee presented by @Mahindra_USA. https://t.co/UwdX9pUpEJ

Briscoe said:

“For me, it’s kind of been like that my whole career, you know? “Nobody expected me to ever get to this point. Nobody expected I’d make it into the Truck Series. And, you know, we’ve just scratched and clawed and never gave up and it’s kind of the same.”

Catch Chase Briscoe at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He will start in the third row after qualifying P5 in Saturday’s qualifying race.

