Chase Briscoe to participate in 25 dirt races this season starting in Talladega

Stewart-Haas Racing team driver Chase Briscoe revealed the ‘Chase’n Dirt Tour’ presented by Mahindra USA will feature 25 upcoming dirt races.

The 27-year-old will compete in a series of more than 25 races in five different classes of dirt racing, including midgets, sprints and late model in Mahindra paint schemes.

The event will begin this weekend, April 22 and 23 at the Talladega Short Track with 410 Sprints. Mahindra is sponsoring Chase Briscoe and his team in the No. 14 Ford in the Cup Series.

On Tuesday, Briscoe, on his official Twitter handle, shared the news and wrote:

“Super excited to announce the “Chase’n Dirt Tour” thanks to @Mahindra_USA ! Going back to my roots! Gonna be running over 25 dirt races this year in wing and non wing sprint cars, super dirt late model, midget, and micro sprints. First one is this weekend at Talladega Short Track!”

According to Briscoe’s expanded schedule, he will compete in the 360 Sprint Car race at Talladega before taking on the GEICO 500 Cup race on Sunday, April 24.

“Dirt-track racing makes me a better Cup Series driver”: Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe is a well-known Cup Series driver, but he first made a name for himself while competing in dirt races. The Mitchell-Indiana native has grown up sharpening his skills on local tracks while driving 410 Sprint cars.

Last year, during a press release announcing his partnership with Mahindra, Briscoe said:

“Dirt-track racing makes me a better Cup Series driver. It forces you to adapt. You have to run different lines to get the most out of your car and you have to do it quickly.”

He continued:

“When I won my first Xfinity Series race on the Roval at Charlotte, I drove it like a dirt track. I made sure to not spin the rear tires to where I was good at the end of a run. Running the Chili Bowl is fun, but it also keeps you sharp. It’ll be a great way to kick off our first season with Mahindra Tractors.”

Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Briscoe finished 22nd in the recently concluded Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

