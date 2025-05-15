Chase Briscoe 'pumped' to drive No. 19 Toyota honoring Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw at the Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR star Chase Briscoe and his team, Joe Gibbs Racing, announced a new paint scheme for the upcoming Coca-Cola 600. Briscoe showcased his excitement to drive the new livery honoring the fallen legend, Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw, at the crown jewel event.

Shaw served for the United States of America in Baqubah, Iraq. He was a proud member of the B Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He was a loving friend and an outstanding leader to his fellow soldiers. Shaw was a true patriot and died the same way on February 9, 2007, by an explosion during breaching operations in Iraq.

Recalling the fallen legend, Joe Gibbs Racing dedicated the Coca-Cola 600 livery to him. The new livery of the #19 Toyota Camry XSE features a red and blue color combination, and Chase Briscoe's team wrote:

"The No. 19 @bassproshops Toyota is running a 🇺🇸 scheme for the #CocaCola600. This patriotic design will carry the name of Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw, who paid the ultimate price while serving our country. Artwork by @PeterHughes221"

Martin Truex Jr.'s replacement, Chase Briscoe, uploaded the post on his Instagram story, showcasing his excitement to drive the car.

"Pumped to get to drive this thing!!! @bassproshops," he wrote.

Briscoe's new livery for the Coca-Cola 600 pays tribute to SSG Alan W. Shaw (Source: @chasebriscoe_ via Instagram)

The crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is scheduled for May 25. Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 400-lap/600-mile race at 6 PM ET.

Chase Briscoe ranks 13th in the Cup Series drivers' standings with 278 points, managing five top-10 and four top-five finishes in 12 starts. Briscoe secured the pole position at the inaugural race, the Daytona 500, in February 2025.

Chase Briscoe opened up on his "weird" day at Kansas Speedway

Chase Briscoe had a tough start at Kansas Speedway. After the practice run, Briscoe's car required repairs, and he began the race from the back of the pack.

Despite a slow start, the JGR driver paved his way up to P4 and landed his career-best finish at Kansas Speedway. He said after the race via NASCAR:

"Our day was just weird, right? Having to go to the back after yesterday, tearing the whole bottom off, and it was OK the first run there. We were kind of going forward, and we had the green-flag pit stop, and we had a wheel come off or something."

"Came out probably three-quarters of a straightaway behind Larson and was able to run him down, pass him, and get back on the lead lap. So I knew my car was pretty good if I could ever get back up there," Briscoe added.

Chase Briscoe concluded that he felt vibrations and dealt with them throughout the Kansas race. He also revealed that it freaked him out, as it had happened to him during the practice session.

