Chase Briscoe 'really proud' of making it to Round of 8 in first NASCAR Cup Series playoff appearance

If someone had told fans at the beginning of the year that Chase Briscoe would be competing in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8, even die-hard fans of the Stewart-Haas Racing driver would have had a tough time believing the same. Such is the unknown of stock car racing, however, that Briscoe is one of the eight drivers gunning for a spot in the next round of the title this season.

The Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte saw the Mitchell, Indiana native qualify for a spot in the top eight as championship contenders like Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez failed to make a significant impact during their performances on the track, albeit with a little bit of help from his teammate Cole Custer. The #14 Ford Mustang driver has continued to believe in his team and his abilities going further into the season nonetheless.

Ahead of the second race of the Round of 8 at Miami-Homestead this Sunday, Chase Briscoe further elaborated on what qualifying into the current playoffs round on his first attempt meant for the 27-year-old and said:

“To make it to the Round of 8 in our first year in the playoffs, first year in Cup, it’s something I’m really proud of. We want a lot more but it’s really special to know you have a 1-in-8 chance at winning the NASCAR Cup championship. Two weeks from possibly having a 1-in-4 shot. There are Hall of Famers and legends who haven’t made it this far this year so to be in this group is a really big deal.”

Last weekend's South Point 400 also solidified the #14 driver and crew's belief going further towards the championship decider in Phoenix next month that they have a decent chance of competing for the title, if not winning it. Chase Briscoe managed to recover from being one lap down in stage one last Sunday to a P4 finish at Las Vegas Motorspeedway, boosting his confidence further.

Chase Briscoe hopeful of a good showing at Miami-Homestead Speedway

After last weekend's P4 finish in Sin City, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe seemed to be in high spirits heading into the next Round of 8 race scheduled to go live this Sunday.

The #14 Ford Mustang driver elaborated on how he and his team have had significant pace during testing at the 1.5-mile-long oval in a post-race interview last weekend and said:

“Just gotta keep staying alive and going into next week, to what feels like my best racetrack, like we were pretty good in the test, so just gotta go down there and execute.”

NASCAR goes live from Miami-Homestead Speedway this Sunday at 2:30 pm ET for the Dixie Vodka 400.

