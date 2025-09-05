Chase Briscoe reveals what JGR #19 team ignored for over 3 years, and is now doing '6 to 10 hours a week'

Chase Briscoe shed light on the new approach at Joe Gibbs Racing for the No. 19 team. He revealed that the team hadn't done any simulator work prior to his involvement but now indulges in the practice regularly.Martin Truex Jr. piloted the No. 19 Toyota until his retirement last year. The former Cup Series champion finished runner-up in two consecutive years before the Next Gen Era but struggled to repeat the same under the new aero-dependent package.Sim work allows teams to find small gains and test setup changes ahead of every race weekend. On the driver's side, they get to adjust braking points, steering inputs, and racing lines, among others.Briscoe joined JGR this year and immediately proved his mettle with a pole at the Daytona 500. With his recent win at Darlington adding to his resume, Briscoe shared the inner workings of the No. 19 team to get to this point.&quot;The 19 hadn't done sim in 3 and a half years, and now we do probably 6 to 10 hours a week on the sim. So it's just like all these things were so different for this team,&quot; he said in an episode of the Stacking Pennies podcast (via X/Bozi Tatarevic).Notably, Chase Briscoe's Southern 500 win marks his second consecutive win in the crown jewel event. He dominated the race for the most part, leading 309 of the 367-lap affair. He came away from the playoff opener with 60 points to his name.Moreover, he had already scored six poles this season. He finished among the top 10 in almost half his races, and against an average start of 10.Chase Briscoe believes the No. 19 team is capable of a championshipChase Briscoe sees further potential for the No. 19 team. He compared the team's initial stint this season and pointed out how far they've progressed as a unit.&quot;If you look at our season as a whole, like statistically, no, we don't look like one of those teams. I mean, we've had just as many top fives, I think, as anybody, but outside of the top fives, it's like we would run top five or 15th to 25th, and the team that we were those first 10 weeks, like that is a team that I can't even remember,&quot; he said in an episode of The Teardown podcast.&quot;I feel like what we did is very realistic for us to do a lot, like when we put everything together....I think internally, we definitely feel like we're a championship caliber team,&quot; he added.Chase Briscoe currently sit atop the playoff standings with two wins and eleven top-5's. He's trailed by his JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, who stands 43 points above the cut off line. In a recent episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, Hamlin had praised Briscoe's consistency and named him as a final four contender.