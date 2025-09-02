Chase Briscoe reveals his SHR crew chief accidentally punched his son Brooks in the face after the 2024 Southern 500 victory

Chase Briscoe recalled an amusing incident from his 2024 Southern 500 win where his crew chief at the time, Richard Boswell, accidentally punched his three-year-old son, Brooks. He explained how Boswell's hug left his son in tears and unable to attend the victory lane celebrations.Briscoe made history on Sunday (August 31) by getting back-to-back Southern 500 wins, becoming the first to do so since Greg Biffle (2005 and 2006). The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was joined by his young son during victory lane celebrations.Reflecting upon the incident, Briscoe said:&quot;Last year obviously he was here, Boswell my crew chief, when he came to give me a hug, he punched Brooks in the face. He was crying the whole time. He talked about how he didn't get to do the experience because he was sad and crying and his face got punched. This was a way better experience not only for him but also for myself.&quot;Chase Briscoe was left without a seat after SHR closed shop in 2024. JGR gave him a seat this year, and the 30-year-old has impressed with pole starts at every crown jewel event so far.Moreover, Briscoe's Darlington win places him atop the playoff standings. He began the race in second behind his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin, but went all the way once he cleared for the lead. He led 309 out of 367 laps, marking yet another record that's not been broken since 1971.Hamlin ended seventh after leading just 12 laps. The only driver to challenge Briscoe was Tyler Reddick, who chased him down till the final lap, but ultimately fell short of the win. Notably, four of the five top-5 drivers were from Toyota.Chase Briscoe reveals dealing with PTSD at DarlingtonAfter his Southern 500 win, Chase Briscoe opened up about the anxiety he felt when an alternator issue triggered flashbacks to a 2020 Xfinity race at Fontana. He shared the revelation on the latest episode of The Teardown podcast.&quot;You know I did have some PTSD when the alternator thing started because in 2020 in Xfinity at Fontana, I had that happen and my car would just start shutting off down the straightaway. And so, I was panicked a little bit for like 15 laps. And then you know kind of leveled out,&quot; he said. Chase Briscoe now heads to the World Wide Technology Raceway, a track similar in shape to Darlington Raceway, where turns 3 and 4 are not as steeply banked. Briscoe is yet to reach the top 10 at Gateway, but had previously scored a pole in 2022.Fans can watch the race on Sunday, September 7, from 3 PM ET.