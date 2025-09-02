Chase Briscoe opened up about dealing with an alternator issue en route to his Southern 500 win at Darlington Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared that the whole ordeal brought back memories of a 2020 Xfinity race where he faced a similar malfunction. This time around, he had to shut off his cool shirt and helmet fan, leaving him to battle extreme heat inside the car.Briscoe notched up a decisive win on Sunday, leading 309 of the 367-lap affair. He began on the front row, swept both stages, and came away with 60 points from the event. The result bumped him seven spots on the driver's standings to place him on top.However, his day wasn't without worry, as he had to deal with an apparent alternator issue. Reflecting upon the same, he spoke to The Teardown podcast and said,&quot;You know I did have some PTSD when the altenator thing started because in 2020 in Xfinity at Fontana, I had that happen and my car would just start shutting off down the straightaway. And so, I was panicked a little bit for like 15 laps. And then you know kind of leveled out.&quot;&quot;But yeah, when I turned the cool shirt off. I was like, man, it got really hot really quickly because you kind of forget how cool that thing actually is. And then I turn my helmet fan off and yeah, like the sweat is just pouring down my face,&quot; he added.Chase Briscoe also had to contend with a charging Tyler Reddick mounting pressure from behind. The 23XL Racing driver was vying for his maiden win of the season, but the JGR driver ultimately prevailed. Briscoe finished 0.408 seconds ahead when he crossed the finish line.Chase Briscoe makes history at DarlingtonChase Briscoe entered the history books after winning back-to-back Southern 500s. His dominant day at Darlington notched him yet another stat with the most laps led at the crown jewel event. NASCAR insights shared the milestone in a post on X, writing,&quot;Chase Briscoe wins the Southern 500—first back-to-back Southern 500 winner since Greg Biffle in '05 &amp; '06 - First driver to lead 300+ laps in the Southern 500 since Bobby Allison in '71.&quot;Chase Briscoe began on the pole for every crown jewel event this season. His debut race with JGR saw him starting on pole at Daytona, but he couldn't convert it into a win and settled for fourth.The same fate followed him at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he rounded out the podium places. His Brickyard outing was a further step back with a P18 finish. The Southern 500 seems to be the only crown jewel event he reigns supreme at. Briscoe admitted that sweeping these events is a hard feat to achieve.