Chase Briscoe's breakout NASCAR form meets biggest test yet in pursuit of first Championship 4 spot

Chase Briscoe is about to face his biggest challenge heading into the Round of 8 opener. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver is the only remaining playoff driver who has never reached the Championship 4.

Briscoe advanced after a 14-place finish at the Roval last weekend, grabbing onto the second last playoff spot after Joey Logano, 14 points below the cutline. He has claimed the pole positions at the last two 1.5-mile tracks. But the 30-year-old has just one top-10 finish in nine career starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Unlike the defending Cup champion, who has two wins at the oval in the last three years.

Briscoe has consistent results at Talladega and Martinsville with only two finishes outside the top-15. But only one top-5 at the superspeedway.

However, this season was a turning point for him. In his first year at JGR, he has earned two wins, 17 top-10s, and seven poles. He won his first race at Pocono after holding off teammate Denny Hamlin and grabbed the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 and for the Brickyard 400. He also holds the best average finish, 6.7, among all playoff drivers this year.

Briscoe will have to crack his first spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 against experienced playoff contenders. His current form might give him a chance to overcome his playoff inexperience.

"I feel really good" - Chase Briscoe on Round of 8 and needing a win to make the Championship 4

Chase Briscoe's best NASCAR Cup finish came in 2022 when he claimed his first career win at Phoenix and entered the playoffs. He was, however, eliminated after the Round of 8 and ultimately finished ninth in the points standings.

Briscoe returned to the playoffs last season after winning at Darlington, but had an underwhelming playoff performance. He failed to finish in the top 10 in the final seven races of the season. This time around, the No. 19 Toyota driver is confident he can go all the way.

"Next round, with the exception of Talladega, they're kind of more traditional track. Yeah. I feel really good about it. I know a mile and a half wise would be good. Talladega, we just have to get there and see what happens. Then Martinsville, I thought we were decent there," Chase Briscoe said (via Speedway Media).

Chase Briscoe finished in ninth place after starting in fourth place during the spring race in Martinsville.

"I feel like we have a path to get there. More than likely we will probably have to win, but you never know with the playoffs We will see what we can do," he added.

The South Point 400 is set to start at 4:30 pm at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday (October 12). The playoff races will continue at Talladega (October 19) and Martinsville (October 26) before the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix (November 2).

