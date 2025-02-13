Chase Briscoe sends a clear message after doing what Martin Truex Jr. couldn't for JGR at the Daytona 500 

Chase Briscoe has achieved a milestone with his new team, Joe Gibbs Racing. The former Stewart Haas Racing driver won the pole position for the Daytona 500 scheduled for Sunday, February 16. During a post-qualifying session, he expressed gratitude to his sponsors and the team members.

Joe Gibbs Racing is among the most celebrated teams in the NASCAR Cup Series. They have had countless successful drivers since their debut in 1992. Following the team's legacy replacement driver for the 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., Briscoe took the opportunity and did what Jr. couldn't do for the team.

Turex Jr. raced for Joe Gibbs Racing for six years from 2019 to 2024 until his retirement. He laid some of the astonishing laps in his tenure with the team but couldn't secure a pole position or win for the team in the Daytona 500. Turex Jr. only had one pole position in the 500-mile race while he was racing for Earnhardt Ganassi Racing in 2009 and finished the race in 11th place on the leaderboard.

However, his replacement driver Chase Briscoe achieved the feat in his rookie season with the team. Reflecting upon his success, the JGR driver said via FOX: NASCAR (00:16 onwards):

"It's a great way to start our season. What a, you know, unbelievable way to start off the year. You know, unbelievable way to start off with Toyota, to be able to be the guy to deliver them the first of anything when they've already accomplished so much; it's pretty cool."

"So, yeah, just man, to think that I'm going to start, you know, on the front row or on the pole in the great American race with, honestly, the ultimate great American brand of best pro shops, is unbelievable. So, yeah, I just can't think, you know, Coach Gibbs enough, the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization," he added.

Chase Briscoe secured the pole position for the Great American Race scheduled for Sunday, reaching a top speed of 182.745 mph and completing the lap in just 49.249 seconds. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric came in second, while Ryan Preece finished third.

“They wanted me down 15 lbs”: Chase Briscoe opened up about his weight loss journey

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe joined Joe Gibbs Racing after wrapping up the 2024 season under Stewart Haas Racing. However, the transition was not that easy. During an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Briscoe revealed his diet plan prepared by the team for the upcoming season.

The #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver mentioned that Toyota made him eat fruits and vegetables.

"I wouldn't say Toyota as much as JGR. I think it's like there for Toyota too. Like, I know they have like nutritionists and all that, but it's honestly been James just like trying to get me way down. They wanted me down 15 pounds before the season started. I'm down almost 10. So I was doing really, really good, truthfully, up until about a week and a half ago. So I've been doing way better. At SHR, I could do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted,” he said.

Chase Briscoe also competed in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and had to retire, finishing dead last.

