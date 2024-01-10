Chase Briscoe set to compete for a 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals spot after Monday night's preliminary effort

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe's ninth attempt at one of the premier dirt track races in the country might just do the trick for the NASCAR Cup Series regular. The ongoing Chili Bowl Nationals championship kicked off this week with the Race of Champions, followed by daily preliminary qualification races at Tulsa Expo Center.

The feature races saw drivers from all walks of motorsports, such as IndyCar, NASCAR, and sportscars, try their hand at racing dirt midget cars around the track, leading up to the big finale at the end of the week.

Monday night's main feature event saw the #14 Ford Mustang driver finish the event in P4, climbing up from a starting position of P12. The 38th Chili Bowl Nationals event has so far eluded Briscoe, with his finishing position coming excruciatingly close to a direct transfer into the finale by one spot.

Chase Briscoe summed up his experience in an interview with floracing.com, saying:

“Kind of sickening there. I felt like if that caution would have come out with four to go, I felt like I was for sure going to get by Shane (Golobic) for second and maybe could have caught Tanner off guard running the bottom. I needed to run four perfect laps on the bottom, and I messed every single one of them up I could. Didn’t do a very good job there at the end.”

With his appearance confirmed in one of the two B Main races on Saturday this weekend, Chase Briscoe will get another chance to solidify his position in the championship finale race. He will need to secure a seventh-placed finish or better.

"My way of getting the season going": Chase Briscoe on his fondness for the Chili Bowl Nationals

Chase Briscoe has made it a habit of participating in the annual Chili Bowl Nationals, competing in every iteration of the event since his debut in 2015.

Elaborating on what makes the grassroots dirt event so enticing for the Cup Series driver, Briscoe told nascar.com:

“It’s just kind of my way of getting the season going. For me, the biggest reason is I get to go back and see a lot of my buddies that I grew up racing with that I don’t get to see hardly anytime the rest of the year."

Chase Briscoe has made it a habit of participating in the annual Chili Bowl Nationals, competing in every iteration of the event since his debut in 2015.