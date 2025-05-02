Chase Briscoe shares his hilarious take on the viral 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate: “I’ll be the 100th guy”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe gave his hilarious take on the latest debate that has taken over the internet in recent days. Social media users are have been arguing whether 100 unarmed men could take down one gorilla in a fight. Briscoe shared his opinion and even named a few men he would draft for the fight.

Ad

The simple question has left Twitter and TikTok communities divided in recent days, even making headlines in mainstream news. It has also caught the attention of wildlife experts, with fight simulations going viral. Despite the overwhelming number of men involved, many believe a gorilla’s sheer strength could overpower them, making it an intriguing debate.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM Radio, Chase Briscoe candidly admitted that 100 clones of himself wouldn't stand a chance against a gorilla. However, if he were part of a 100-man team, he believes the primate could be taken down. The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver named WWE star Brock Lesnar and MMA fighters Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz as some of his top picks for the squad.

Ad

Trending

The 30-year-old joked that he’d gladly be the 100th guy, likely having nothing left to do in the fight. He humorously added that if all the "crazy good fighters" got wiped out, he wouldn’t stand a chance either.

"If it's a 100 of me, NO! Like if it's me and 99 others, I feel pretty confident that we could probably do it. I'm gonna pick Brock Lesnar, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz. I'm going to pick all the [crazy] good fighters. I'll be the 100th guy that gets to take him, and if they get wiped out, then obviously I know I'm going with them... Hopefully, I can be the 100th guy and I ain't got to do nothing." Briscoe said.

Ad

The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver suggested he could take on filming duties as the 100th guy, recording the action from a safe distance.

"I'll be the film guy. People are going to want to get this on video. So I'll film it in the back. Yeah, I can just do that," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a recent interview on NBC, Dr. Tara Stoinski, who has spent 20 years studying the apes, settled the debate. She suggested that 100 men would be more than enough to defeat the gorilla. Given the position he prefers among those men, Chase Briscoe would probably emerge unscathed in such a fight.

Chase Briscoe names his favorite NASCAR fight

Chase Briscoe at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

Apart from the hypothetical gorilla debate, Chase Briscoe recently revealed his favorite NASCAR fight of all time. The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver described the infamous brawl between Brad Keselowski and Jeff Gordon in Texas as a "wild" one.

Ad

In the 2014 playoff race at Texas, Keselowski and Gordon were fighting for a spot in the Championship 4. After colliding on the final restart, they faced off on the pit road. Briscoe's former teammate, Kevin Harvick, lit the fire by shoving Keselowski into Gordon's reach, as all hell broke loose.

In a recent Q&A session on X, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver named Brad vs Jeff his favorite fight.

"Texas Brad vs Jeff was wild," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

In the same year, the Indiana native Chase Briscoe moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, to further pursue better opportunities in stock car racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.