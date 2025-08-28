Chase Briscoe tells Dale Jr. the ‘mindblowing’ differences between his old SHR car and the new JGR ride 

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe recently sat down with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his Dale Jr. Download podcast on YouTube. During the interaction, Briscoe candidly touched upon the ‘mindblowing’ differences between JGR and his former team, Stewart-Haas Racing's cars.The 30-year-old professional stock car racing driver debuted with Stewart-Haas Racing nearly half a decade ago in 2020. He competed in the Xfinity Series in his rookie year with the team. The next year, in 2021, Briscoe moved to the Cup Series and drove the #14 Ford Mustang for the team. However, the NASCAR team ceased its operation after the 2024 Cup Series season, and Briscoe moved to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 season.Gaining experience with both teams, Chase Briscoe compared the #14 Ford with the #19 Toyota. He claimed that the Camry XSE goes faster and has a better grip on the track. Briscoe explained (via Dirty Mo Media on X):&quot;I thought when I came here they were gonna drive exactly the same. And even Bell, I remember him saying, &quot;Oh yeah, it's gonna drive just like what you're used to.&quot; You're just gonna go faster. I'm like, what you have no idea what I was driving before... It has more grip, it turns better, and it goes faster. It's unbelievable. Just doesn't feel bound up. It just has a way better. It literally feels like you're on sticker tires versus like Kansas.&quot; [00:04 onwards]The JGR driver supported his claim, citing the example of the Kansas Speedway race, and told Dale Jr.:&quot;This is a great example. At Kansas at SHR, I could not run a single lap where I didn't come all the way out of the gas and turn one and two on stickers anytime from lap 30 to 40 on tires. I'm carrying more throttle in a JGR car than I could in an SHR car. I can almost run day dang near wide open all the way around when it's on stickers. It's mind-blowing, and I feel like that's where qualifying is like. That's been the big thing is even at SHR, I feel like we qualify, really good but we'd be, say, six to 10, so people don't really notice how good we're really qualifying. We're now the car just has so much more capability it ends up being, fastest.&quot;Chase Briscoe has secured three wins, 23 top-five finishes, 42 top-ten finishes, and eight pole positions in 170 starts in his five-year stint in the Cup Series. Additionally, he has led 844 laps with an average finish of 18.21.“I get overlooked a lot of time”: Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe opened up about his feelings on showing his skills in stock car racingEarlier in July, former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe sat down for an interview with FrontStretch Media ahead of the Dover Motor Speedway race. During the interview, Briscoe opened up about being 'overlooked' in NASCAR.Continuing further, Briscoe claimed that he has a better car this year and aims to showcase his potential to the world, and stated [03:06] (via YouTube):“Hopefully. I don't know. I feel like I get overlooked a lot of the time, but I hopefully will be able to kind of earn the respect of a lot of guys, not, you know, not even not all the drivers, but it's everybody, you know, like I was capable of doing it.”Chase Briscoe currently ranks eighth in the Cup Series points table with 2010 points to his credit. He has secured one win, 12 top-ten finishes, 10 top-five finishes, and six pole positions in 26 starts this season. Additionally, he led 319 laps with an average start of 10.346 in 2025.