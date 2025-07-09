Chase Briscoe trolls Noah Gragson with hilarious note on auctioned gloves following In-Season Challenge loss to No.4 driver 

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson outperformed Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe in NASCAR's inaugural in-season tournament at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Following that, the duo had a playful moment, trolling each other, and the stock car racing's official page shared the clip on their social media platform.

The Stock Car Racing Association had introduced a new in-season tournament to increase viewership, competitiveness, and fan engagement. The governing body took inspiration from other sports like the NBA to design the format for the new tournament, and it began with the 260-lap event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Notably, Chase Briscoe was knocked out of the challenge in the first round at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Reflecting on the same, Noah Gragson fired friendly shots at Briscoe for yapping before the challenge. Later in the video, Gragson had Briscoe sign two pairs of gloves, admitting his defeat. NASCAR's official X page captioned the clip:

"We love a friendly rivalry."

The gloves both drivers signed were for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Foundation. Chase Briscoe claimed his gloves never sold for more than $400, but Noah Gragson's challenge raised their value to $2,800.

Chase Briscoe has qualified for the playoffs this season courtesy of his win at Pocono Raceway. Meanwhile, Gragson has yet to clinch a win and secure his spot in the playoffs.

The #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver ranks ninth in the Cup Series points table with 482 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured one win, eight top-ten, and six top-five finishes with four pole positions in 19 starts this season.

"It’s gonna be a fun time": Noah Gragson got candid about reuniting with his former crew chief in the 2025 season

Last year, Noah Gragson drove for Stewart-Haas Racing with his crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer, before moving to Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 season.

Following the closure of SHR, the 26-year-old had luck on his side and was reunited with his crew chief for his ride in the 2025 season. Additionally, FRM joined hands with Ford in 2016, making Gragson's transition easy as he drove the same manufacturer's car in his previous organization.

Reflecting on the comfortable transition at Front Row Motorsports, Noah Gragson told NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass (via X):

"There’s a lot of comfort being with the same crew chief and same manufacturer, but there’s some newness to it too, moving over to Front Row Motorsports here for the season. It’s gonna be a fun time. I’m excited for it. We still have our standards, and we’ve upped our standards from where we were last year." [00:00]

Noah Gragson ranks 33rd in the Cup Series points table with 265 points. Additionally, he has secured three top-ten finishes and one top-five finish at Talladega Superspeedway in 19 starts this season.

