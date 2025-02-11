Noah Gragson sends clear message about handling Front Row Motorsports' charter uncertainty

Noah Gragson discussed his feelings as he prepares to mark his debut with Front Row Motorsports in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He was earlier a full-time driver for Stewart-Haas Racing until the team decided to cease their operations at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Although there were uncertainties regarding Gragson's future in the sport, Front Row Motorsports came in just at the right time to give him another opportunity in the premium series. As SHR shut its factory doors, they sold three of their fourth charters to different teams. FRM, who is battling an anti-trust lawsuit with NASCAR currently regarding the Charter Agreement, bought one of those charters which will now be piloted by Gragson.

Discussing the opportunity to pilot the #4 Ford this year for the team, Noah Gragson mentioned that he has a little "hesitation" on his mind.

"There's a little hesitation. I tried not to get my hopes leaning in one way or the other," Noah Gragson told Bob Pockrass. "Just wanted to add stuff all over my head. But I know that Bob Jenkins and Jerry Fries, they have us drivers and the people working at Front Row Motorsports, they have our best interest in mind."

Furthermore, Gragson also mentioned that he was sure about racing in the 2025 season, but he wasn't sure about being with a chartered or unchartered team.

"And I was going racing. I didn't have any concern on that. But being chartered or unchartered definitely could have swung either way," he added.

Gragson also shared his thoughts on being reunited with his former SHR crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer at FRM.

Noah Gragson reflects on the comfort of being reunited with former crew chief

Noah Gragson and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Source: Getty

Although Gragson will experience a major change switching from Stewart-Haas Racing to Front Row Motorsports, he would also find certain key things unchanged. Firstly, he will reunite with his well-experienced crew chief Drew Blickensderfer in the team. The two worked together at SHR.

Secondly, he will continue to pilot the same manufacturer; Ford. They were also partners with SHR and have been associated with FRM since 2016.

Reflecting on these, Gragson told Pockrass that the similarities in the teams find him a lot of "comfort" heading into the new season. He also mentioned that he would also witness some changes. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old also claimed that he is "excited" for the experience with the team.

"There’s a lot of comfort being with the same crew chief and same manufacturer, but there’s some newness to it too, moving over to Front Row Motorsports here for the season. It’s gonna be a fun time. I’m excited for it. We still have our standards and we’ve upped our standards from where we were last year," Gragson said.

Noah Gragson bagged one top-five and seven top-10 finishes during the 2024 edition of the NASCAR Cup Series. That was his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing before the team decided to split and cease operations.

