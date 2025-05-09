Chase Elliott has ‘all you can really ask for’ as he sets sights on snapping his 37-race winless streak in Kansas

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott was recently featured in a media day availability ahead of the Kansas Speedway race. After securing a mid-pack finish at the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Superspeedway, Elliott discussed his goals for the upcoming AdventHealth 400 at the 1.5-mile track.

The HMS ace has a promising record at the tri-oval track and is also the youngest Cup Series driver to win a race there. He achieved the feat when he was 22, winning his first and only win on the track in 2018. Since then, Elliott has secured multiple top-10 and top-five finishes at Kansas Speedway.

He has 18 starts at the 1.5 tri-oval track, securing one win, seven top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes, followed by a pole position in 2020. In the 2024 season, Elliott secured one top-five and one top-10 finish.

During the media day, Chase Elliott recalled his success at Kansas Speedway and claimed to "enjoy" competing on the track. He further gave his views on snapping his 37-race winless streak and said (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"Kansas Speedway is a track I really enjoy going to. I think it has really aged well since the repave and it has some different lanes to choose from, so we're not all married to the same spot all the time on the track. From a driver's perspective, that's all you can really ask for."

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver is fourth in the Cup Series drivers' standings points table with 338 points. He has secured six top-10 and three top-five finishes in 11 starts this season.

"I’m looking forward to the grind": NASCAR champion Chase Elliott opened up about improving in the 2025 season

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Chase Elliott has been consistent in the 2025 season. He began the season by winning the non-point-paying race, Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, in February 2025. However, the former champion is yet to win a point-paying race this season.

Reflecting upon the same, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via Forbes):

"It’s been OK; I don’t think we’ve been spectacular by any stretch. I thought we had a good first four to five weeks, including the Clash. Nothing has been a gold star sticker besides the Clash weekend, but unfortunately, that one doesn’t count for a whole lot. We have a long season left, and I’m looking forward to the grind."

Chase Elliott has secured 19 wins, 177 top-10 finishes, and 12 pole positions in 333 starts in his 11-year career in the Cup Series. Additionally, he has six wins, 70 top-ten finishes, and two pole positions in 86 starts in his nearly decade-long run in the Xfinity Series.

