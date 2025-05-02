Chase Elliott can’t thank the 100-year-old sponsor enough for supporting him, his family, and HMS

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was recently featured in media day availability ahead of the Texas Motor Speedway race scheduled for Sunday, May 4. Elliott paid his tribute to his decade-long sponsor, Napa, on its 100th anniversary.

Established in 1925, the auto parts brand has been a part of the sport for a long time. Napa began sponsoring NASCAR drivers in the 1970s, and the first driver was Janet Guthrie, who drove the NAPA/Regal Ride Shocks entry at the World 600 in 1976. Since then, the brand has sponsored drivers like Buddy Baker, Jimmy Means, Michael Waltrip, and Martin Truex Jr.

Napa began sponsoring Chase Elliott in 2014 while he was racing in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports. Since then, it has been sponsoring the driver each season. Recalling his time with his sponsor, the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver paid tribute to the brand's 100th anniversary ahead of the Texas race.

"This weekend is 100 years of NAPA. They've been a huge piece of my career, a vital piece of the puzzle to, truthfully, my career even becoming a career. I really can't say enough about them and what they've done for me and my family and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports as well. I think we've all kind of become a part of one another's families over the years," he said (via SpeedwayDigest.com).

"And it's been a really nice and natural fit. It's a pretty cool thing when you have that type of relationship with the partner and the people within the company, too. I can't say enough about them. I appreciate them, and they always treat me like they appreciate me," Elliott added.

The brand has announced a new livery for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The new paint scheme features a new gold paint with the details and sponsor name written in dark blue. Chase Elliott, Brad Sweet, and Daniel Hemric will drive the gold NAPA 100 scheme in their respective series.

"I’m looking forward to the grind ": Chase Elliott got candid about improving throughout the season

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has delivered a consistent performance in the 2025 season. Additionally, he won the non-point paying race Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Feburary 2025. However, he has yet to land a win in the point-paying races this season.

The Texas Motor Speedway defending champion also won his first race of the 2024 season on the same track. Reflecting upon the same, Elliott said (via Forbes):

"It’s been OK; I don’t think we’ve been spectacular by any stretch. I thought we had a good first four to five weeks, including the Clash. Nothing has been a gold star sticker besides the Clash weekend, but unfortunately, that one doesn’t count for a whole lot. We have a long season left, and I’m looking forward to the grind."

Chase Elliott ranks fourth in the Cup Series drivers' standings with 317 points. He has secured six top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes in 10 starts this season. His best finish came at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Martinsville Speedway, where he finished fourth.

