Chase Elliott claims NASCAR potentially increasing horsepower "worth a shot"

Chase Elliott recently shared his opinion on NASCAR potentially increasing the horsepower in Next Gen engines. Currently, the Cup Series stock cars of the current era have a maximum of 670 hp.

This has led to many fans and insiders asking NASCAR for more horsepower to improve the quality of racing on certain tracks. Recently, Elton Sawyer admitted that the proposal of increasing the engine's power was indeed on the cards with an aim to improve short-track racing.

Ahead of Nashville, NASCAR's most popular driver, Chase Elliott, was asked for his thoughts on this subject. The #9 driver was further asked how much of an increase in horsepower he would consider sufficient to notice a difference.

"I’m not super in-tune with what those numbers are or like what’s being talked about as far, as how far they want to go with it. So I don’t know that I’m super educated on kind of what’s possible, what’s even true or not true. I think it’d be worth a shot, you know, if the engine manufacturers are willing to do it," Elliott said [8:23 onwards].

"And that’s probably going to be a question for them, truthfully, because they’re going to dictate how much power we can give the current packages that we have and still have the longevity and the reliability we expect to have because I think we have to run them three times," he added.

He claimed that 'without having a total overhaul', the manufacturers would have to play within the walls of the Next Gen rules. And even in that, they'd all have to get on the same page and agree to one number, which Chase Elliott mentioned is 'always difficult.'

Elliott recalled how throughout his career, he has seen Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford rarely being on the same page as all three play to their strengths. But despite this, he remained hopeful that they'll all come to a point of agreement on one number and give it a shot.

The 2020 Cup champion added that the change in horsepower 'might not do anything', but it might also make a big difference. Chase Elliott added that until they try, they won't have an answer.

Chase Elliott touches on the wow factor at Michigan

So far in his Cup career, Chase Elliott has had three top 5 and six top 10 finishes at Michigan. The racetrack, which is up next in the Cup calendar, is also an important stop for Chevrolet, with General Motors, the parent company, being from Michigan.

Speaking about racing at Michigan, Chase Elliott claimed he finds it to be 'the most consistent' track he has ever seen.

“Yeah, for sure. It’s always good to go to Michigan (International Speedway) and have a good run. It’s certainly changed a lot, you know, over the years, just with how the cars have changed. But the racetrack itself is like the most consistent place I’ve ever seen for, for a racetrack that has those hard winters. It just doesn’t seem to get old, which is kind of crazy," Elliott said [7:19 onwards].

The #9 driver mentioned he not only enjoys going to Michigan, but he suggested people visit it in the summer. Elliott added that Michigan is 'a great place' to have a good run for GM, who does a lot for him and his team.

