Chase Elliott comes clean on WWTR collision with Josh Berry, extends apology to the WBR driver: “I had no intentions”

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Sep 08, 2025 02:02 GMT
Chase Elliott and Josh Berry
Chase Elliott(L) and Josh Berry(R) - Source: Getty

Chase Elliott was apologetic after wrecking out Josh Berry early into the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver shared that he felt 'terrible' about the incident and hoped Berry and his team knew it wasn't intentional.

Ad

Berry began Sunday's race six spots ahead of Elliott and was running in 15th when the incident happened. On lap 36, Berry was trying to get underneath Joey Logano when Elliott dive-bombed into his inside and nudged his left rear quarter panel.

The contact sent Berry spinning into the outside walls over Turn 1, leaving his left front tires destroyed. He limped back to the pits and retired to a dead last placing. This is the second straight DNF for the playoff driver, as well as the second at the 1.25-mile track.

Ad
Trending

Meanwhile, Elliott rounded out the podium places and came away with 38 valuable points. During a post-race interview, he expressed regret over his contact with Berry, saying (X/Bob Pockrass),

"Yeah, first off, just you know, apologies to Josh and the 21 team. I, yeah, had no intentions of crashing him. Obviously, so I that sucks. I've known Eddie and Lynn forever and I've known Josh for a long time too. So I hope they know that wasn't intentional, at least, you know, so I feel terrible about that, felt bad about it. You know, right after it happened. So just, yeah, that was unfortunate,"
Ad
Ad

Chase Elliott now ranks ninth in the playoff standings, while Berry sits dead last with 45 points below the cutoff. The Wood Brothers Racing driver absolved Elliott of any wrongdoing and simply called it 'wrong place, wrong time.' Denny Hamlin won the race and topped the tables as well.

"It just felt good": Chase Elliott on his race at WWTR

After a mid-pack finish in the playoff opener at Darlington, Chase Elliott seemed relieved to notch up a top-5 at Gateway. The result marked his first top-5 after coming in third at Sonoma eight rounds back.

Ad

Reflecting upon the same, Elliott said (via Speedway Digest)

"It felt good to just have a solid day for this No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet team. I thought we were really good at times; certainly more competitive than we've been in a minute. It was a lot of fun to be up in the mix. We just needed a little bit more there at the end, but we were way, way better than we've been here lately, so that's nice."
Ad

Chase Elliott has endured a stretch of poor results ever since the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Nonetheless, he has been the fastest Hendrick driver so far in the playoffs.

Elliott finished 17th last week, two spots ahead of Kyle Larson and four ahead of William Byron. The No. 9 driver still has a long way to go to recover lost ground, for Larson and Byron both rank ahead in the playoff standings.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications