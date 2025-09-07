Josh Berry comments on Chase Elliott incident after Rick Hendrick’s star earns final point in Stage 1

Josh Berry got spun by Chase Elliott at World Wide Technology Raceway, but said he didn’t think it was intentional. The crash ended his race and left his playoff hopes fading following a DNF in the opening round at Darlington Raceway last week.

Ad

Driving the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Berry was running in 15th when Elliott attempted a pass on the inside off turn one on lap 36. A slight tap to the left rear sent Berry spinning into the wall, destroying the left-front wheel and ending his day. While Berry settled with another DNF, Elliott went on to conclude Stage 1 in 10th and scored the last stage point.

Speedway Digest relayed Josh Berry’s thoughts on his contact with Chase Elliott, driver of Rick Hendrick's #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, in Madison, Illinois, on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

“Berry says ‘I doubt that was on purpose’ in reference to Elliott getting into him. Just ‘wrong place, wrong time,’” Speedway Digest wrote on X.

Speedway Digest @speedwaydigest Berry says "I doubt that was on purpose" in reference to Elliott getting into him. Just "wrong place, wrong time". #NASCAR

Ad

With another DNF in his playoff campaign, Berry has sunk even deeper into last place in the standings. That puts extra pressure on him heading into the Round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he may need nothing short of a victory to keep his championship hopes alive and advance to the next round.

Chase Elliott, meanwhile, continues to hover dangerously close to the playoff cutline. He’s locked in a tight battle to stay above the elimination zone, fighting off challenges from Alex Bowman, Shane van Gisbergen, and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano as the Round of 16 winds down.

Ad

“Chase Elliott ran out of talent”: Fans react to Josh Berry and Chase Elliott incident at WWT Raceway

Many fans placed the blame on Chase Elliott for the incident with Josh Berry at World Wide Technology Raceway. With the playoffs on the line, aggressive moves are expected—especially for a driver sitting near the cutline—but this one didn’t sit well with fans.

Ad

One even went as far as to say the Hendrick Motorsports star had run out of talent.

“(Chase Elliott) ran out of talent. Kinda over him,” the fan wrote.

Tim Veale @TimVeale1 @chaseelliott ran out of talent. Kinda over him

Ad

“Chase needs to be taught a lesson. Chase [did] the same thing to Brad the lap before,” another X user commented.

Blue Deuce @legend_booker1 Chase needs to be taught a lesson. Chase done the same thing to Brad the lap before.

Ad

“Chase sent it too hard into the corner!” one fan argued.

Car Wash Mike @ImFnLife Chase sent it too hard into the corner!!

Ad

“Obviously (Chase Elliott) took him out,” a fan said.

Robert Passarelli @CirrusCapo Obviously @chaseelliott took him out...

Ad

A few fans came to his defense as well, with one writing:

“Let's go, Elliott, move these slow a** cars outta the way.”

Chad King @ChadKin97830968 Let's go Elliott move these slow ass cars outta the way

Ad

“Berry needed to know not to crowd chase,” another X user stated.

Daniel @dneel110S Berry needed to know not to crowd chase.

Ad

Chase Elliott and Josh Berry will cross paths again in the elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13. Joining them in the playoff mix are Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman.

So far, Briscoe is the only driver locked into the next round after his victory in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.