Josh Berry comments on Chase Elliott incident after Rick Hendrick’s star earns final point in Stage 1

Josh Berry got spun by Chase Elliott at World Wide Technology Raceway, but said he didn’t think it was intentional. The crash ended his race and left his playoff hopes fading following a DNF in the opening round at Darlington Raceway last week.
Driving the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Berry was running in 15th when Elliott attempted a pass on the inside off turn one on lap 36. A slight tap to the left rear sent Berry spinning into the wall, destroying the left-front wheel and ending his day. While Berry settled with another DNF, Elliott went on to conclude Stage 1 in 10th and scored the last stage point.
Speedway Digest relayed Josh Berry’s thoughts on his contact with Chase Elliott, driver of Rick Hendrick's #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, in Madison, Illinois, on Sunday.
“Berry says ‘I doubt that was on purpose’ in reference to Elliott getting into him. Just ‘wrong place, wrong time,’” Speedway Digest wrote on X.
With another DNF in his playoff campaign, Berry has sunk even deeper into last place in the standings. That puts extra pressure on him heading into the Round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he may need nothing short of a victory to keep his championship hopes alive and advance to the next round.
Chase Elliott, meanwhile, continues to hover dangerously close to the playoff cutline. He’s locked in a tight battle to stay above the elimination zone, fighting off challenges from Alex Bowman, Shane van Gisbergen, and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano as the Round of 16 winds down.
“Chase Elliott ran out of talent”: Fans react to Josh Berry and Chase Elliott incident at WWT Raceway
Many fans placed the blame on Chase Elliott for the incident with Josh Berry at World Wide Technology Raceway. With the playoffs on the line, aggressive moves are expected—especially for a driver sitting near the cutline—but this one didn’t sit well with fans.
One even went as far as to say the Hendrick Motorsports star had run out of talent.
“(Chase Elliott) ran out of talent. Kinda over him,” the fan wrote.
“Chase needs to be taught a lesson. Chase [did] the same thing to Brad the lap before,” another X user commented.
“Chase sent it too hard into the corner!” one fan argued.
“Obviously (Chase Elliott) took him out,” a fan said.
A few fans came to his defense as well, with one writing:
“Let's go, Elliott, move these slow a** cars outta the way.”
“Berry needed to know not to crowd chase,” another X user stated.
Chase Elliott and Josh Berry will cross paths again in the elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13. Joining them in the playoff mix are Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman.
So far, Briscoe is the only driver locked into the next round after his victory in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.
