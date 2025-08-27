Chase Elliott credits Bubba Wallace for introducing him to the term 'Chase-sexuals' as he gives his unfiltered response

Chase Elliott recently shared his views on the term “Chase-Sexuals”. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion shared that he had heard about the term from Bubba Wallace, but they are not on his radar.The term &quot;Chase-Sexuals&quot; describes superfans of Chase Elliott, who are so devoted to the NASCAR driver that they offer their unconditional backing no matter how he performs on the track. The term became popular after a fan identified themselves as such on a podcast, signalling towards the fandom's loyalty. Bubba Wallace, a close friend and fellow NASCAR competitor, encountered the term during a fan interaction and found it particularly amusing.In an interview with veteran NASCAR journalists Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi, Chase Elliott shared that he was aware of the term and credited Bubba Wallace for the knowledge. Elliott said on the Teardown:&quot;The only reason I know what this is, or I've heard of it, is because Bubba has said that to me before. And I don't know the meaning behind it, like some sort of a fan club?...Okay, that's kind of what I thought, based on the context of how he said it. But, you know, that's okay. That's how they want to roll. Definitely not on my radar, but I'm happy for them.&quot;Chase Elliott's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign has seen a resurgence in consistency after a much-needed win at his home track in Atlanta. With a victory on the first day of the season in the exhibition Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Elliott was quickly able to reestablish himself as a contender. He then tallied top-20 finishes in almost all events and eventually ended a 44-race win drought with a last-lap pass to win at Atlanta in front of a hometown fanatic crowd. This historic win was accompanied by consistent performances in high-profile tracks, such as Sonoma, Talladega, and Martinsville, which strengthened his playoff standing.Chase Elliott shares his thoughts on Ryan Blaney’s victory that gifted Alex Bowman a NASCAR playoff spotChase Elliott participated in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, where Ryan Blaney’s dramatic victory helped Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman, clinch the final playoff spot solely via points. Elliott finished 10th, and while he lost ground in the standings to Blaney and Kyle Larson, he expressed satisfaction in the media about Bowman’s entry, noting the importance of gaining some playoff points and setting sights on future races such as the upcoming Southern 500 at Darlington. He said via NBC Sports:&quot;Yeah, we got Alex (Bowman) in, so that’s good. I think Ryan (Blaney) jumped us in points and so did Kyle (Larson), so unfortunately, we lost a couple of playoff points there. But nonetheless, it was still good to get a handful and some change (of points). We’ll go to Darlington and try to build on the race we had there in the spring.”The post-race atmosphere was one of relief and understated celebration within Hendrick Motorsports, as Bowman had endured a stressful night following his own early crash in the race, which forced him to watch anxiously from the sidelines as his playoff fate was determined by others.