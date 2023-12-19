Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sr. among top 15 drivers with most trackside sales in 2023

Chase Elliott is ranked number one on NASCAR's list of the top 15 drivers with the most merchandise sales in 2023.

Elliott is among the most popular NASCAR drivers. He is the reigning six-time winner of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award. His win this season is a testament to his fame, given the fact that the 28-year-old did not even qualify for the playoffs this season.

Thus, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that the Hendrick Motorsports driver topped the list of drivers with the most trackside sales in the official data released by NASCAR. NASCAR's official data reveals that he clinched the second spot on the list, just behind the organization itself.

Here is the entire list, comprised of current drivers and some legendary racing figures from the past:

NASCAR Chase Elliott Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Ross Chastain Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Dale Earnhardt Jr. William Byron Dale Earnhardt Sr. Denny Hamlin Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman

Sports Business Journal reported that while NASCAR chose not to disclose the overall licensing revenue, the 2023 season witnessed a remarkable 27% year-over-year increase in trackside sales. This surge represents the highest combined sales of merchandise, including drivers and NASCAR itself, since 2015, with per-capita spending experiencing an 11.7% boost.

Chase Elliott's brand-new 2024 paint scheme released

Unifirst, one of the primary sponsors associated with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership for select races in the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The distinctive white, green, and black Unifirst paint scheme will continue to adorn Elliott's #9 Chevrolet in five select races, including two playoff events. The five races that'll feature Unifirst as Elliott's primary sponsor are:

March 31 – Richmond Speedway

April 7 – Martinsville Speedway

May 12 – Darlington Raceway

September 29 – Kansas Speedway

October 13 – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Expressing his enthusiasm for the extended collaboration and the paint scheme release, Chase Elliott stated (h/t RacingAmerica)

"I'm excited to get back behind the wheel of the UniFirst Chevy next year and race for more wins. It’s been great seeing the partnership with UniFirst continue to grow over time. We’ve had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I’m looking forward to many more."