Chase Elliott's latest 2024 NASCAR Cup Series paint scheme revealed

Unifirst on Monday (December 18) announced that they have renewed and expanded its relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott for select races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The green, black, and white Unifirst paint scheme will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Chase Elliott’s #9 Chevrolet in five races, including two playoffs next season.

The paint scheme will get its first ride on the #9 HMS Chevy car at Richmond Raceway (March 31). The company will return as a primary sponsor, Martinsville Speedway (April 7), followed by Darlington Raceway (May 12), Kansas Speedway (September 29), and Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 13).

In a statement, the UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Katz said:

“We are thrilled about this upcoming season as it marks our expanded partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, Chase, and the entire No. 9 team. The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy looks great on the racetrack with its iconic green paint scheme that embodies our brand. We’re excited to offer fans more opportunities to see Chase deliver wins behind the wheel of this dynamic car.”

Chase Elliott is excited to have UniFirst as a primary sponsor for 2024 NASCAR season

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has not tasted the victory in Unifirst colors but he has had some success with the company since he partnered with them in 2020.

Chase Elliott has scored two top-five and five top-10 finishes in 10 starts with the Unifirst paint scheme. He will look to earn his first win with green, black, and white Unifirst paint scheme in 2024.

Elliott, who was honored as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for the sixth consecutive season, is excited to have the UniFirst colors on his #9 Chevy and looking forward to more wins next season.

In a statement, Elliott said:

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of the UniFirst Chevy next year and race for more wins. It’s been great seeing the partnership with UniFirst continue to grow over time. We’ve had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I’m looking forward to many more.”

Catch Chase Elliott in action when the 2024 Cup season kicks off officially with the iconic Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.