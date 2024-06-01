Chase Elliott dubs HMS teammate for career change to become Wrestler

Star NASCAR driver Chase Elliott picked one of his "mysterious" Hendrick Motorsports teammates as the one most likely to switch from a Cup career to becoming a professional wrestler. In a recent social media post uploaded by Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott and his teammates were put in a tough spot when asked to pick which one of the four HMS drivers would switch their racing career for one in the wrestling ring.

After much deliberation, the #9 Chevy driver finally chose his 26-year-old teammate William Byron as the one likely to become a professional wrestler.

Before picking Byron, Chase Elliott reckoned neither he nor his HMS teammates were likely to do so, with his teammates echoing similar thoughts.

"You realize you had us four to choose from?" Elliott said jokingly after hearing the question.

Elliott elaborated that Byron's mysterious character meant one could expect anything from him.

"I can see William doing that, he's just kind of mysterious, you just don't know what you're gonna get," Elliot remarked.

Alex Bowman ruled himself out of the picture, citing the back injury he sustained last year. Speaking in high regard for his teammate Kyle Larson, he picked the "greatest racing driver of our generation" as the one likely to become a wrestler.

William Byron randomly picked Alex Bowman, envisioning the #48 Chevy driver as in the wrestling ring. Kyle Larson on the other hand, refrained from choosing any driver. He claimed that none of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers were of the wrestling type.

"None of us, none of us, I don't think we are wrestling type of people."

William Byron seems to be quite popular at HMS, as Jeff Gordon jokingly singled him out for his quirky behavior.

Chase Elliott wishes to spend his entire career at Hendrick Motorsports

The 2020 NASCAR Cup champion made his milestone 300th Cup Series start with Hendrick Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott made his Cup debut with the team in 2015 and his full-time debut the following season.

Elliott recently reflected on his time at HMS and expressed his gratitude to team owner Rick Hendrick. The Dawsonville, Georgia native expressed his wish to stay with the team for his entire Cup career, following in the lines of Jeff Gordon.

"I don't know how long my career will go, but I would love to spend it all here. This has been the only home I have ever known in my NASCAR career, which is really cool. I owe everything I have to Rick (Hendrick), the opportunities and my life, just every bit. It's been a lot of fun," he told HendrickMotorsports.com.

Chase Elliott signed a five-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports in 2022 and is expected to drive the #9 Chevy for at least until 2027.