Chase Elliott feels passing difficulty with NASCAR's Next Gen car is 'just going to get worse'

Often seen as a rather calm personality outside the racecar, Chase Elliott seems to be pushing against his image of being the patient and collected guy on the track. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who did not have the perfect end to his race at Charlotte Roval last Sunday, was visibly unhappy with how the field went racing during the Bank of America Roval 400 last Sunday.

Along with being frustrated due to being spun out in the dying stages of the 400-mile-long race, Elliott also seemed discontented with the seventh-generation NASCAR Cup Series car. The Dawsonville, Georgia native is certainly not the first driver to have spoken against the Next Gen car's race-ability and safety concerns, and probably won't be the last either.

Zack Stern @sternorack Starting in reverse chronological order, with last year's Playoffs-



Charlotte Roval 2021- Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stop racing and start trying to screw each other over. No penalties. Starting in reverse chronological order, with last year's Playoffs-Charlotte Roval 2021- Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stop racing and start trying to screw each other over. No penalties. https://t.co/s3vC3mTCN5

Chase Elliott was frustrated with the difficulty in overtaking the newer transaxle-equipped cars have bought with them this season. The 2020 Cup Series champion spoke about the issue after finishing in P20 in a race where he led 31 laps and said:

"Really difficult to pass, standard with what we've seen with this car all year and just going to get worse."

Chase Elliott's annoyance was visible after the race, as the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen not liking a cameraman filming him talking to teammate William Byron. Elliott went on to ask the operator to leave, giving him and his teammate some privacy.

Chase Elliott outlines his expectations going into the first Round of 8 race in Las Vegas

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott did not seem too enthusiastic about NASCAR's next destination for the first Round of 8 race this season. The South Point 400 slated to go live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, will see drivers battle on track for a position in the upcoming Championship 4 round of the playoffs.

Elliott did not seem to be looking forward to racing on the upcoming tracks and said:

"We sucked at (Las) Vegas in spring, ran terrible at Homestead last year and nobody's passing anybody at Martinsville, so better bring it. It's gonna be tough."

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA I asked Chase Elliott if the racing today was more like what he said at Bristol that this is what happens when everyone is so even.



"Yep. Enjoy. It's only going to get worse." I asked Chase Elliott if the racing today was more like what he said at Bristol that this is what happens when everyone is so even."Yep. Enjoy. It's only going to get worse." https://t.co/9w2zVCZ0VD

NASCAR will go live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, marking the start of the 2022 Round of 8. The championship is then slated to be decided at Pheonix Raceway in November after drivers have completed the three upcoming events.

