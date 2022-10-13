NASCAR 2022: What is the weather forecast for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s South Point 400. The venue will host the 33rd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the seventh race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track will host South Point 400 for the 5th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday for the opening race of Round of 8 and will compete over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR South Point 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, October 15, 2022

South Point 400 practice: High 89°F, Low 67°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

South Point 400 qualifying: High 89°F, Low 67°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 16, 2022

South Point 400 main race: High 85°F, Low 64°F, Sunny, and a 5% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Vegas

ET



Fri

8:35p-USA-Xfinity p&q



Sat

12:05p-USA(12:30; NBC Sports web/app stream 12:05)-Cup p&q

3-NBC-Prerace

3:26-NBC-Xfinity race 45-45-111



Sun

12-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-NBC-Prerace

2:52-NBC-Cup race 80-85-102



Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of South Point 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

