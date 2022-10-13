Create

NASCAR 2022: What is the weather forecast for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 13, 2022 07:40 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s South Point 400. The venue will host the 33rd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the seventh race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track will host South Point 400 for the 5th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday for the opening race of Round of 8 and will compete over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

All in for a ticket to the #Championship4. #NASCARPlayoffs | @LVMotorSpeedway https://t.co/m0urha2tHH

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR South Point 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, October 15, 2022

South Point 400 practice: High 89°F, Low 67°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

South Point 400 qualifying: High 89°F, Low 67°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 16, 2022

South Point 400 main race: High 85°F, Low 64°F, Sunny, and a 5% chance of rain.

VegasETFri8:35p-USA-Xfinity p&qSat12:05p-USA(12:30; NBC Sports web/app stream 12:05)-Cup p&q3-NBC-Prerace3:26-NBC-Xfinity race 45-45-111Sun12-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-NBC-Prerace2:52-NBC-Cup race 80-85-102NWS: 80s, 5% rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of South Point 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...