NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR South Point 400 will take place on Sunday, October 16, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The seventh race of the NASCAR playoffs, which is also the first race of the Round of 8, will be broadcast on NBC and PRN at 2:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Las Vegas and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since Pennzoil 400. The track features 20 degrees of banking at each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway opened in 1996 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, and K&N Spring Fling Million bracket race.

The 36 participating drivers in Sunday's race will compete for over 267 laps. The drivers who made the Round of 8 were Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe. The win will automatically secure a spot for playoff drivers in the next round.

The 33rd Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on the same day, i.e., October 15, 2022. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s South Point 400.

The 36 drivers will be split into two different groups. Just like every other qualifying race, the division will be based on an odd/even order to determine the starting positions of the drivers for the opening race of the Round of 8.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won South Point 400 in 2021 and will be looking to make back-to-back trips to Victory Lane here.

Full weekend schedule for the 2022 NASCAR South Point 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and main race schedule for this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, October 14, 2022

8:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

9:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

10:15 pm ET: Star Nursery 150

Saturday, October 15, 2022

12:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:00 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 302

Sunday, October 16, 2022

2:30 pm ET: South Point 400

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

