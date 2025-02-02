Chase Elliott gives honest reaction on the Bowman Gray Stadium venue ahead of ‘The Clash’

Ahead of the Cook Out Clash, Chase Elliott caught up with the media at Bowman Gray Stadium to share his honest reaction to the race. Elliott said he would like to forget his memories on the track considering he had a bad debut race.

Chase Elliott is a 29-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver under Hendrick Motorsports. The team also backed the driver during his K&N Pro Series East days where he went up against Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace, among others.

Like NASCAR, Elliott is also making his return to the quarter-mile track, although he admitted not remembering a lot from the old days, stating:

"Yeah, I raced here in the K&N Series [...] That was around 12 to 15 years ago, or something. So yeah, obviously it’s been a long time ago now... a lot of racing since then. I don’t remember a ton about it, to be honest with you."

The Dawsonville native recalled dealing with a dead battery during his debut race at Bowman Gray Stadium, a memory he would like to forget.

"I remember the first time I came up here, I had a dead battery in our car and every time we would stop, I couldn’t get it started back up. So I was ready to forget that night," Elliott added.

For the upcoming Cook Out Clash, Elliott hoped to put on a better show driving the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro.

"I think I did successfully forget most of that one, and then I think the second trip went about just as good as that. So I hope this one goes a little better this go around," Elliott concluded.

Chase Elliott drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro - Source: Imagn

His first K&N Pro Series East race at the Bowman Gray Stadium in 2011 saw Elliott finish 18th. He returned to the track a year later and scored a P9 finish.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will mark NASCAR's return to the North Carolina-based track after 54 years. Of the 39 entrants, only 23 drivers will qualify for the race scheduled for February 2.

Chase Elliott's sponsor revealed paint scheme for Cook Out Clash

Chase Elliott will continue working with sponsor NAPA Auto Parts for the 2025 season. For NASCAR's first event this year, NAPA revealed the driver's paint scheme on the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro sporting a white base and blue design elements.

In an Instagram post, the automotive parts retailer wrote:

"New track, new challenge, new scheme 🤤 @chaseelliott9 No. 9 NAPA Chevy for the Clash at Bowman Gray is looking fresh. Who is excited to see it in action?"

Compared to liveries from last year, the current version removed the yellow pattern on the hood, giving the car a purer two-tone white and blue paint scheme.

Chase Elliott at the Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles last year - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season marks a decade-long partnership between Chase Elliott and NAPA Auto Parts. Moreover, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

