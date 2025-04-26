Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Brad Keselowski are named in the one list every NASCAR driver wants to avoid

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Brad Keselowski recently joined the list that every stock car racing driver wants to avoid. These drivers were named among the top ten active Cup Series drivers with the longest winless streaks.

The Hendrick Motorsports #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver ranks eighth on the list and has been on a winless streak for the past 36 races. His last victory came at Texas Motor Speedway in 2024. He snapped his then 42-race winless streak and won the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Since then, Elliott has secured ten top-five finishes but failed to park his Chevy in the victory lane.

The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for next week on May 4, 2025, and Chase Elliott will aim to secure his first win of the 2025 season and snap his 36-race winless drought.

The next name on the list is Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch. He has been on a winless streak for the past 66 races. Following his phenomenal performance, Busch moved to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 and won three races the same year. But since then, he has had tough luck parking his #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the victory lane.

The RCR driver's last win came at the Enjoy Illinois in 2023, and he finished the 2024 season with zero wins, ending two of his records. Kyle Busch ended his years-long streak of winning at least one race each season and another streak, which saw him secure a playoff spot every season.

23XI driver Bubba Wallace ranks among the top three drivers on the list. He has been on an 88-race winless streak in his eight-year Cup Series career. Wallace's last win came during the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in 2022, and 2025 marks his third winless season. Since then, Wallace has come close to winning multiple times but failed to cross the finish line before any other driver.

Next on the list is Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski with his 32-race winless streak. He ranks ninth on the list, one spot above Austin Cindric, with 30 wins. Keselowski's last win came during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in 2024. Although he finished in P33 this year during the same race, he has high hopes for the Talladega Superspeedway race to secure his seventh win on the track.

Chase Elliott's new sponsor for the upcoming Talladega Superspeedway race

On April 26, 2025, a picture of Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott's car took over the internet. The image featured the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 wrapped in Amazon Prime livery for the upcoming Talladega Superspeedway race this Sunday.

Elliott has struck a multi-year deal with the multi-billion-dollar online streaming platform. Amazon Prime will sponsor the #9 driver till 2027 for three races each season. The races include Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway, and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR analyst Toby Christie broke the news, sharing a post on X. He wrote:

"New look on Chase Elliott’s No. 9 car this weekend as it’s the first race with Prime on board. #NASCAR"

Apart from Amazon Prime, Chase Elliott is also sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts, Llumar, and UniFirst. The first race, Jack Link's 500 with the new sponsor, is scheduled for April 27, 2025. FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the race at 3 PM ET.

