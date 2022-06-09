Chase Elliott leads odds of winning Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has had a season that has mostly flown under the radar. The 26-year-old was the last driver to secure a win on the 2022 calendar after three of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates did so before him. The Dover Motor Speedway saw the Dawsonville, Georgia native visit Victory Lane after winning the DuraMAX Drydene 400.

However, the number of wins does not do justice to Elliott's season. The driver standings highlight how consistent the No.9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has been throughout the year.

Elliott tops the chart with three top-5 finishes, nine top-10 finishes, and a win to his name with 507 points on the board after last weekend. Drivers like teammate William Byron sit in ninth spot in the table despite having two victories in the season so far.

Elliott has had a string of bad luck in the last three races where he finished outside the top 20. However, his luck might turn this weekend as NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The Hendrick Motorsports driver tops the driver's odds chart with +550 odds and a 15.4% implied chance of winning on the road course.

Reigning Cup Series champion and teammate Kyle Larson claims the second spot with +650 odds and a 13.3% implied chance of victory. If there is one thing that Chase Elliott has established over the years, it is that he is a force to be reckoned with on road courses.

The 26-year-old has claimed victory on almost every road course that NASCAR has visited, with the exception of Sonoma, where his best result has been second place so far.

Chase Elliott's spotter speaks his mind on Ross Chastain spinning Elliott at WWT Raceway

Ross Chastain did not make many friends at the World Wide Technology Raceway last Sunday. The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter saw the Trackhouse Racing driver tangle with Chase Elliott after coming to blows with Denny Hamlin earlier.

Elliott's spotter, Eddie D’Hondt, made his thoughts on the No.9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver clear on the radio after the incident. He said:

“That kid needs an a** whipping. If we get a chance, let’s not mess it up the like No.11 did.”

Catch Chase Elliott this weekend as NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

