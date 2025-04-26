Chase Elliott learned “lots of lessons” amid winless NASCAR drought

Star Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott opened up about how the #9 Chevy team has dealt with its winless streak in recent years. Having last made the trip to Cup Series victory lane over a year ago in Texas, Elliott admitted that the team has failed to meet expectations, but has learned a lot during the win drought.

Before his skiing accident in 2023, Elliott was a consistent race winner and a championship favorite every year since securing his first win in 2018. The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team has struggled to replicate those stats in recent years, winning only one points-paying race since 2023, at Texas Motor Speedway last year.

Heading to Talladega Superspeedway on a 36-race winless streak, Chase Elliott opened up about how the team has dealt with the lack of success. Elliott said that the #9 team is learning from the experiences and taking in the lessons every weekend, irrespective of the result. He said [via Kelly Crandall]:

"I think there's been a lot of lessons in there, for sure, good and bad. You just have to take those lessons and take the experience that comes with all that stuff and figure out how to make [yourself] better. That's really all you can do in my view."

The 2020 Cup champion also expressed confidence in Alan Gustafson and the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team, insisting that the team has shown solid speed but has not met the high expectations of a championship-winning organization.

"So I feel like we've done a good job of that, over the course of last couple of years. We have had some good opportunities to win at different points in time, but certainly not on the consistent basis that I would like to see, or that we expect of ourselves, and I expect of myself," he added.

William Byron and Kyle Larson showcase race-winning speed week in and week out, while Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman haven't been consistently in the fight at the front, although the #48 Chevy driver has shown flashes this season. Elliott has led the fewest laps among the four HMS drivers, with 44.

After his Texas triumph, Elliott did win an Xfinity race at Charlotte and the Clash at Bowman Gray. He also showed race-winning speed in the final rounds of the 2024 playoff season.

Chase Elliott admits to giving up on race-day superstitions

Ahead of the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Chase Elliott said that he has given up on race day superstitions and doesn't believe in them anymore. He revealed that he had some race-day beliefs early in his career but has now shifted to a methodical approach.

Elliott elaborated that he focuses on dotting the i's and crossing the t's in preparation for a race. For this weekend's race at the 2.66-mile oval, the #9 Chevy driver said that being at the front of the pack and avoiding wrecks will be crucial.

"To be honest, I really don't anymore. I was kind of that way early on when I started racing, and I kind of gave up on those superstitions. I think that just being prepared... put yourself in the best position, try to make those quick decisions in the right way, you're going to have some stuff go your way and some not." he said when asked about his race day superstitions on News Nation. [at 2:22]

Chase Elliott will be aiming for his third Talladega victory this weekend, starting 30th on the grid for the Jack Link's 500, scheduled for Sunday, April 27.

