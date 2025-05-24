Chase Elliott makes his feelings clear on NASCAR’s honor to the fallen soldiers

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott was recently featured in a media day availability ahead of the Memorial Day race on Sunday, May 25. During the media interaction, Elliott clarified his feelings about NASCAR's honor to the fallen soldiers.

The HMS driver clinched two top-10 finishes at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the 2024 season. He finished the Coca-Cola 600 race in P7 and the Roval event in P5. Elliott won one Cup Series event on the 1.5-mile oval track in 2020. Additionally, he has two runner-up finishes at the Coca-Cola 600 in 2020 and 2021.

Recalling his past experience of honoring the fallen legends at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott told Charlotte Motor Speedway (via CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com):

“It's extremely meaningful. Obviously, I think it's probably more meaningful than we all even recognize or appreciate during the day, but when you look at that and just what that really signifies, it's a big deal. Especially having family members or friends of that person at the racetrack, too. I think it makes the moment all the more special.”

Chase Elliott will drive his #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1, which is painted grey and silver. The driver-side door has a NAPA logo, and the rear quarter panel has Auto Parts.

Also, the 29-year-old ranks fourth on the Cup Series points table with 378 points. He secured six top-10 and three top-five finishes in 12 starts this season.

NASCAR champion Chase Elliott is set to honor PFC Richard J. Feehery at the Coca-Cola 600 event

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will honor PFC Richard J. Feehery with his name on his #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1's windshield at the Coca-Cola 600 event. The official HMS Instagram page shared the exciting news with the fans.

Born in 1947, Feehery served for his country in the Vietnam War in 1967 in the Binh Duong province at 20. Reflecting on his sacrifice to keep his country safe, Hendrick Motorsports announced a new livery and captioned the post:

"The No. 9 of @chaseelliott9 will carry the name of PFC Richard J. Feehery and a distinctive design for the #CocaCola600. PFC Feehery made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in the Vietnam War, earning the Purple Heart for his service. 🇺🇸 @teamhendrick."

Chase Elliott has been consistent this season with a win at the non-point-paying race, The Clash at Bowman Race, ahead of the inaugural event, the Daytona 500. Since then, he has been improving his standing but has yet to secure a berth in the playoffs alongside his teammate Kyle Larson, who has secured three wins.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The race falls among the 'crown jewel' events and is held on the same day as the Indy 500. This year's event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans can catch the 400-lap/600-mile race on Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 6 p.m. ET.

