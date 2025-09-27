Chase Elliott makes feelings known about how Breast Cancer Awareness Month carries a personal meaning for him

Hendrick Motorsports Ace Chase Elliott was recently featured in an interview with Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ahead of the Kansas Speedway race. During the pre-race interview, Elliott expressed his feelings about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as it holds personal meaning for him.

October is celebrated worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As a symbol of support and solidarity, NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to swap their black window nets to pink for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. The pink window honors National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as the families affected by the same. Additionally, Elliott's grandmother was also a breast cancer survivor.

Following that, Chase Elliott has been open about breast cancer and explained what running pink window nets means to him. During the pre-race interview, Elliott told the media:

“It’s an important month for a lot of people. Breast cancer has impacted, unfortunately, almost every family I know in some way, shape, or form, and certainly has impacted mine. It’s always been an important initiative for that reason, and will certainly continue to be.”

Last year, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chevrolet partnered with the American Cancer Society. The NASCAR car manufacturer introduced a pink Chevy Camaro SS pace car for races throughout October to spread awareness about the disease, which affects one in eight women in the United States.

Chase Elliott is set to compete in the last race of the Round of 12, the Bank of America ROVAL 400. The 109-lap race is scheduled on October 5, 2025, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. However, before that, he will be competing in the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet on 28 September, from 3 PM ET.

“It would be better than what we have”: Chase Elliott got candid about the rumored 3-3-4 NASCAR playoff format

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott sat down for an interview ahead of the Darlington race. During the pre-race interview, NASCAR analyst Dalton Hopkins asked Elliott to share his take on the rumored NASCAR playoff format.

The current playoff format features three elimination rounds, leaving only four drivers to compete for the championship. The playoffs begin with the Round of 16, followed by the Round of 12 and the Round of Eight, with each round eliminating four drivers from the pack. Following that, only four drivers are left to compete in the Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway.

However, after fans' repetitive requests, NASCAR is rumored to adopt the 3/3/4 format to declare the Cup Series champion the next season. The new format features two rounds of three races each, followed by a four-race round to name the champion. Reflecting on the same, Chase Elliott told Hopkins:

"I think it would be better than what we have... Because you just have a larger amount of races at around to decide. You know, it could, it would, seemingly, would give an opportunity to, you know, have something that's totally out of somebody's hands, not completely derail their championship. What is now, you know, their shop. So, it seems like, is it perfect? Probably not. But I would say that that sounds better."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver currently ranks seventh in the playoff standings with a 14-point buffer above the cutoff line. Additionally, he has secured 3049 points, one win, 15 top tens, and nine top fives in 30 starts this season.

