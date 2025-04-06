Chase Elliott makes a straightforward demand after atrocious Darlington ordeal with Ross Chastain

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott recently competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway on April 5, 2025, alongside multiple fellow Cup Series drivers, including Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain. Elliott and the Trackhouse Racing driver had a spat in the final round of the race, and during a post-race interview, the HMS driver gave his take on the same.

Ad

Elliott has been competing in the Xfinity Series for over a decade, beginning in 2014 with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JR Motorsports. He debuted with his iconic #9 Chevy and drove for the team until 2022. In 2023, the latter moved to Hendrick Motorsports and drove the #17 Chevy in the series.

During the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, Chase Elliott had a run-in with Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain in the final round. Chastain overstepped Elliott and claimed the #17 car had enough room, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver had a different point of view.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the incident the #17 Chevy driver was asked about his feelings and during an interview with MRN, he stated:

"Asked by @ThePostman68 about the apparent displeasure with Ross Chastain and what happened, Chase Elliott says on MRN: “Nothing. I enjoyed it. It was great. Want more of it.” (via Jeff Gluck on X)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elliott qualified eighth for the 147-lap race at Darlington Raceway with a best time of 30.10 seconds and a top speed of 163.40 mph. He then finished the race among the top five drivers, securing a P2 finish.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain ended the race in fourth place, one spot behind the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier.

"It was terrible": NASCAR champion Chase Elliott expressed his true feelings on the Martinsville race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on the most chaotic race of the 2025 season. Elliott claimed the race was "terrible" and had better expectations from the Xfinity Series drivers.

Ad

The US Marine Corps 250 was held last week on March 29, 2025, and had a series of cautions thrown on the track. Nearly half of the race was covered under caution. The yellow flag was raised around 14 times, and for 104 laps the driver drove under caution in the 202-lap event.

Almost everyone criticized the race, and Chase Elliott also joined others and claimed:

"Yeah, it was terrible. It was really bad. I don’t know what all has been said already, so I don’t want to add to the negativity of the week. But yeah, it wasn’t impressive at all, for sure. It was kind of embarrassing, you know, I think more than anything. We’re better than that, and those guys are better than that." (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won the race with a margin of 0.190 seconds. Sheldon Creed finished the race in the runner-up position, while Allgaier ended his day in third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More