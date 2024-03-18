Chase Elliott on how NASCAR Next Gen car's current tapered spacer makes engines "about as inefficient as you can make them"

NASCAR drivers' never-ending debate on how the sport needs more powerful engines in the Cup Series has seen yet another advocate in favor of more oomph in the form of Chase Elliott. The Hendrick Motorsports driver and former champion in the highest echelon of the sport spoke about how he thinks stock car racing could benefit from higher power figures and improve racing on the track.

The #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver elaborated on the technicalities of what makes the current engines restricted to current power levels and what needs to be done to increase the same.

Elliott told Bob Pockrass during an interview ahead of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

"I do know from what little bit of knowledge I do have on engines is that the way that we run these engines with a tapered spacer, we're making them about as inefficient as you can possibly make them. These things unrestricted would have more power."

Chase Elliott also shared his thoughts on how he believes the reliability of current engines would hold up if they were allowed to run in unrestricted forms, stating:

"I think with that you'd certainly have to have parts. I don't think those parts would cost any more than what they cost now if you bought the right ones to withstand that type of horsepower from a reliability standpoint."

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott also gave his views on what he thinks of the power vs money debate in NASCAR currently, with the governing body citing cost-related issues over the hesitancy to increase power levels.

Where did Chase Elliott qualify for the upcoming Food City 500?

The 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will see Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott start the highly-anticipated spring race on concrete in P5. Elliott managed to qualify in a decent position after failing to make an impression during the first few races of the season.

Expand Tweet

Elliott marks the sole Chevrolet-manufactured car in the top-5 as Fords sweep the front row with Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry with Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano rounding up row two.

The Food City 500 is slated to go live today at 3:30 pm ET.