"This place is really strange" - Chase Elliott on his 'odd' P5 finish at NASCAR Richmond race

Despite a solid P5 finish in yesterday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott was left somewhat confused after the third-last NASCAR Cup Series race of the regular 2022 season.

The 26-year-old driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 felt like he had a good car underneath him in the 400-mile-long race, but failed to move himself up the field to be in contention for the victory. Track evolution was on the higher side for the 0.75-mile-long short D-shaped oval, with many drivers experiencing more grip as more rubber was laid down on the tarmac.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native was also met with confused emotions as he felt he was not driving his best during the race, yet managing to move up in the pack. He elaborated on what the race felt like from inside the cockpit of his car, and said:

“The track was very similar there early and late, if anything, I feel like it got a little faster. It wasn’t a huge deal, just needed to be a little more forward there to have a shot. It was really odd, I didn’t think it was driving any better, but in comparison to people around us, we were going forward. So, just normal Richmond. Just more confusing I feel like. I have been here and had cars like that where you are not driving good, but you are moving forward.”

Chase Elliott on why Richmond Raceway felt 'strange'

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was left confused after the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway yesterday as the 26-year-old finished in a decent P5 finish.

After racing 400-miles on the oval situated in Virginia, the Dawsonville native spoke about how strategies played a key role in short track racing yesterday, with car performance not the only limiting factor. He said:

“You will have days where you feel like your car is driving good and you are not going anywhere or vice versa. This place is really strange and the track had gained a lot of grip there at the end too. There were obviously a lot of different strategies going on, and it was nice to get a top five out of a tough day yesterday.”

Chase Elliott heads into the next two races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season without any pressure or expectations as he is already locked in for the playoffs this season.

