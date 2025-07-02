Chase Elliott opens up to Dale Earnhardt Jr. about what mattered the most during his unfortunate winless streak

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was featured in an interview with former NASCAR Cup Series star Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Dirty Mo Media. During the interaction, Elliott opened up about what he focused on during his winless streak.

Elliott had a good start at the beginning of this season with a victory at the non-points-paying event, The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Following a decent start, the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has delivered solid performance this season. But, he was on a winless streak since his last triumph at the Texas Motor Speedway in April 2024. However, he won the Quaker State 400, snapping his winless drought.

Reflecting on the same, Chase Elliott told Dale Earnhardt Jr. (via Dirty Mo Media on X):

"Man, we've just been doing this long enough to know like it all kind of starts and ends with us. We have to make sure we're doing our part, and I'm doing my part, and just bringing everything I can possibly bring every single week. It's the honest conversations that we have on Monday mornings that are either going to make us better or make us fail. All of the pieces of the puzzle are there. We're working on the right things. I think I'm asking for the right things out of the car. I'm really proud of our team for just sticking together." [00:05 onwards]

"I think there's been so many times that we could have thrown in the towel and really kind of fractured from the inside. It's a really important thing for me to have climbed that mountain and stood on top of it with ag and we've kind of fallen off that, that hill, getting back to the top with him and with our group and doing it together. I think is a really important thing to do we have so much respect for another as a team that we're going to continue to make each other better as we push forward."

Chase Elliott ranks second in the Cup Series points table with 594 points after his win at EchoPark Speedway. Additionally, he has secured one win, ten top-ten finishes, and six top-five finishes in 18 starts this season.

Tyler Reddick edged Chase Elliott during the Atlanta race by 0.001 second

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott nearly missed an opportunity to get a playoff boost during stage two of the Atlanta race. Elliott's on-track rival, 23XI Racing ace Tyler Reddick, took home the stage win with the boost by a mere margin of 0.001 second.

The HMS driver was among the top 20 drivers during the qualifying session and secured a P15 finish. On the other hand, Reddick was outside of the top 20 drivers with a P23 finish. Following a decent mid-pack start, Elliott paved his way into the top ten drivers while wrapping up stage one of the race.

On lap 153, during turns 3 and 4, Chase Elliott found his chance to take the lead from the 23XI Racing driver. However, Tyler Reddick snuck up on Elliott in the final moments of stage two and crossed the finish line 0.001 seconds ahead of the HMS driver and earned the playoff boost.

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver took home his maiden win of the season. Meanwhile, the #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver Reddick finished inside the top five drivers, securing a P4 finish.

