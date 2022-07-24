"I was surprised that we ran as good as we did last week" - Chase Elliott optimistic ahead of Pocono race with his improved performance in recent races

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has been the most consistent and impressive driver so far this season. The 26-year-old has three wins so far this season and currently stands at the top of the Cup Series standings with 734 points.

Ahead of the race weekend at Pocono Raceway, Elliott is optimistic to get an improved performance since Ally 400 as he has secured two wins and two runner-up finishes in the last four races. He reached Victory Lane at Nashville Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, while missing out on the win against Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell at Road America and New Hampshire Motor Speedway respectively.

In a recent interview ahead of Saturday’s practice and qualifying race at Pocono Raceway, Chase Elliott spoke about his recent performance and said:

“I was surprised that we ran as good as we did last week. I felt like I probably had a car that was capable of running that well in the past, I just think I do a poor job at that place.”

He continued:

“It was nice. It felt like when the race started, we were kind of bleeding a little bit. We had a loose wheel and had to come back in and fix that. I was able to get back up through the field and at that point, I thought we had helped the car and gotten into a favorable position. I was proud of that effort and would like to continue to do more of that this weekend.”

Chase Elliott is yet to perform better at Pocono Raceway

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has come forth to express his thoughts on Sunday’s Pocono Raceway. He stated that New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) and the Pocono Raceway are the two venues where he needs to give his best. He feels that he was able to accomplish that last week at NHMS with a runner-up finish.

Elliott said:

“I mentioned before about how New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) and Pocono (Raceway) were two places where I felt like we really needed to improve and try to have good runs at. I feel like we accomplished that last week in New Hampshire”

Catch Chase Elliott at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

