Chase Elliott provides injury update as he undergoes shoulder surgery

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott has given a 'little life update' in the NASCAR post-season as he revealed a recent medical procedure he had to undergo.

Elliott is coming off his worst Cup Series campaign after an early season injury derailed his season. The #9 Chevy driver had fractured his left leg in a snowboarding accident following the first two rounds. He underwent surgery and eventually missed six weeks of action.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR season, Chase Elliott is suffering an old shoulder injury, unrelated to the early season issue. He explained he underwent surgery in the post-season to avoid missing any races next season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver uploaded a video X (formerly Twitter) where he updated his latest health conditions.

"Hey guys, what's up? Hope you are enjoying the fall and holidays approaching really quickly. Just wanted to give you a quick update, I had a little procedure on my shoulder. Had an old injury that needed to get tended to and obviously the off-season is much better time to do that than my last surgery."

Elliott is already looking forward to the 2024 season as he set his sights on the season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled to take place on February 18.

"So here we are and everything is all good and ready to go for 2024. Certainly looking forward to the Daytona 500 coming up in February."

Chase Elliott will not have to wait long as the 2024 season is just 12 weeks away. The pre-season Busch Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will kick off the '24 season on 4 February.

Chase Elliott doesn't pin blame on injury after a disappointing season

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver made 29 starts this season picking up seven top-fives and 15 top-10s while leading 195 laps. He finished 17th in the standings, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Although Chase Elliott feels the team improved as the season progressed, he admitted they carried many of their struggles from the previous season.

"I definitely feel like we have improved throughout the year. Looking back on it, I don’t think being out and my injury is the reason for that. As I learn more about my season and myself and how things have unfolded, I feel like my struggles and the things I’ve fought through this year I was starting to fight through last year, too." Elliott said as per HMS statement.

"I kind of picked up where I left off last season and I was going to have those things to work through regardless. That was another bump in the road that I would have rather not gone through."

Team boss Rick Hendrick feels the #9 team has rebounded and has great momentum heading into the '24 season.