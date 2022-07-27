"If he wants to keep it, he can keep it" - Chase Elliott hasn't put much thought to get Pocono race trophy from Denny Hamlin

In a surprising turn of events since last Sunday's M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Hendrick Motorsport's Chase Elliott inherited the win after Denny Hamlin was disqualified after originally winning the 400-mile-long race. The surprise win at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track marks Elliott's fourth victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway last weekend saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin celebrate after holding off his teammate Kyle Busch to the checkered flag. However, shortly after the celebrations, #11 and #18 Toyota Camry TRDs of Busch and Hamlin failed to pass the post-race inspection. The reason for the failure was cited as being an aero device in the front fascia of the two cars.

Hence, third-place man Elliott was bumped up to race-winner status as a great day in the office for Joe Gibbs Racing turned into a double disqualification.

Chase Elliott spoke on how he plans to get the trophy from 23XI Racing's co-owner Denny Hamlin in an interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, and said:

“I haven’t even really thought about it and honestly like, if he wants to keep it, he can keep it as far as I’m concerned. I mean, he crossed the finish line first and I didn’t really feel like I earned it on track.’’

Chase Elliott's thoughts on his ultimate victory at Pocono Raceway

Chase Elliott, winner of the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, went on to discuss how he felt about winning a race where he did not cross the finish line first. In a conversation with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the Dawsonville, Georgia native spoke about how he felt uncomfortable celebrating someone else's misfortunes, and said:

“I don’t know that it’s really a win that I’m going to celebrate anyway. For me, I don’t really feel right celebrating someone else’s misfortune. It’s not necessarily something I’m proud of or something I’m going to boast about throughout the course of this situation. I thought we were very fortunate to run third, to be real honest.’’

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race was the first time since 1960 in the sport's history that the winner was disqualified in the highest echelon of stock car racing. Joe Gibbs Racing will be looking to make things right next weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

