Chase Elliott reminisces about his Hall of Famer father's NASCAR Cup Series career

Like many other drivers in the highest echelon of stock car racing, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott belongs to a family steeped in the sport's history books. The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is the second generation racing talent from the Elliott family. His father Bill Elliott is also a Hall of Famer and was a champion in the sport.

The former driver, often referred to as 'Awesome Bill from Dawnsonville', was the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series (then known as the Winston Cup) champion. Along with the highest achievement in the sport, Chase Elliott's father is also honored with one of the sport's highest honors, an induction into the Hall of Fame. All these accolades came courtesy of his 44 victories in the series, including two Daytona 500 wins.

Recently crowned a champion himself, Chase Elliott reminisced about Bill Elliott's Cup Series career in a recent video and said:

"A lot of his career was prior to me being born. In those couple of years he spent over at Ray's place in the early two thousands was really the time that I was just old enough to kind of to start to learn what was going on and realize how cool racing was. And those were the years that made me want to do it. I have some memories of him winning it."

NASCAR has essentially proven to be more of a family-oriented sport for Chase Elliott and Bill Elliott. They have certainly managed to leave their marks in the sport's history books.

Chase Elliott elaborates on his absence from the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

It has certainly been a tumultuous year for Chase Elliott. The Hendrick Motorsports driver recently elaborated on what his unplanned absences from the sport meant to him as a driver. First having to sit out due to an injury, and then being suspended for a race, Elliott spoke about the year, saying:

"Look, life happens right and not everybody's perfect and mistakes are going to be made. You're going to have tough times, that's just part of it. I can't change the things that have happened, I don't want that."

Watch Elliott race next as NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 on June 25, 2023.

