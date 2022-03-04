Chase Elliott reveals why he finds West Coast Swing challenging

Before the start of the third race of the 2022 season, Chase Elliott recently revealed the challenges he finds at the West Coast Swing tracks.

The second race of the three West Coast Swing tracks is set to be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Elliott spoke about the challenges he faces on the West Coast Swing ahead of Pennzoil 400, he stated:

“The West Coast swing, I’ve always found it kind of challenging. You start with Daytona, and I feel like that week has its own vibe. Then you go west and you kind of feel like things really get rolling and get started and that’s where you really kind of figure out, ‘OK, hey, this is where we are, this is where we stack up, this is where we need to go to work in certain areas.’ And then I feel like everybody comes home and gets an opportunity to get caught up.”

The third event of the 2022 Cup Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long D-shaped oval track. The previous race at West Coast Swing, which happened last weekend at Auto Club Speedway, ended with a lot of drama.

Elliott’s No. 9 Camaro toe-link was damaged by contact with Kyle Larson and spun out in the closing lap, ending his hopes of winning the race. While his teammate Larson went on to win the race.

Chase Elliott is a strong contender to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pennzoil 400, following an action-packed race in Fontana and Daytona.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will be one of the strongest drivers in Sunday’s event, maintaining his performance in the first two 2022 races.

Chase Elliott, who won the 2020 Cup Series, is the race favorite at 7-1 odds for Sunday’s event. Elliott has won only two Cup Series races in 2021, which came on road courses.

The 26-year-old has been in the top 10 in six of his 10 career starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has finished 20th or worse five times.

