Chase Elliott's driver odds for NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 2022

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will be turning laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds Honor Quiktrip 500 this weekend on March 20th. Chase Elliott will be looking for his first win of the season in NASCAR's fifth race of the 2022 Cup Series.

Though he has not yet scooped a win yet this season, the 27-year-old has shown great potential in his recent performances. As he heads to Atlanta, the No. 9 driver stands third in the NASCAR Cup Series table with 131 points.

Chase Elliott has been a regular among the top five favorite drivers to win in the past four years. In this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, the No. 9 driver will be going with a short-beat, placing second on the odd board with +550.

At the recently concluded Ruoff Mortgage, the 2020 Cup Series champion was racing with odds of +800.

Chase Elliott's performance in Ruoff Mortgage 2022 season

Elliot led for several laps in the Ruoff Mortgage and had hopes he was going to maintain the lead to the checkered ground. However, his namesake, Chase Briscoe, had the same power prayer.

He took the lead after the lap 126 restart, but later lost it to Blaney before the end of stage two. He then reclaimed it at the start of stage three, battling with Chase Briscoe, who later took hold of it all the way to the finish line.

On lap 304, Elliot spun from pole seven. Despite spinning, he managed to finish the race in 11th place. On Twitter, Elliot stated that he was proud of what his team accomplished and is now focusing on Atlanta.

"Tough end yesterday but still proud of our team for the speed we showed. Onto Atlanta #di9"

Onto Atlanta Tough end yesterday but still proud of our team for the speed we showed.Onto Atlanta #di9 Tough end yesterday but still proud of our team for the speed we showed. Onto Atlanta #di9 https://t.co/qQyCgq6Ism

Fans were moved by the performance, stating that they are proud of him and the team and they are expecting a win for their hometown. One fan replied to the tweet, stating that:

"Proud of you and the team too! You guys ran a hell of a race. Just ran into a bit of bad luck. Head to Atlanta and go get a win for the hometown crowd!"

Becky @Nascargirl5K @chaseelliott @UniFirst_Corp @TeamHendrick Proud of you and the team too! You guys ran a hell of a race. Just ran into a bit of bad luck. Head to Atlanta and go get a win for the hometown crowd! @chaseelliott @UniFirst_Corp @TeamHendrick Proud of you and the team too! You guys ran a hell of a race. Just ran into a bit of bad luck. Head to Atlanta and go get a win for the hometown crowd! 💙🏁🏆

Quick Highlights of Chase Elliott's performance since joining NASCAR Cup Series

He currently has two top ten finishes, earning his first in the Daytona 500, where he closed the list with a top ten finish in 10th place. His second top ten was at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Speedway, finishing in the 9th place.

Since joining the Cup Series, he has won 13 career races, earning his first win in 2018 at the Watkins Glen International. In 2020, his name entered in the history of NASCAR after he won the 2020 Cup Series trophy. He is also the 2014 Xfinity Champion.

In his 13 career wins, he has never won the Folds Honor Quiktrip 500 and he will be fighting to include it in his achievement record.

