Chase Elliott's driver odds for NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 2022.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott, exhibited splendid performances in the last three races of the 2022 season.

Before hitting the Phoenix Raceway for his fourth race, Chase Elliott had already pocketed two top 10 finishes in three Cup Series events. On Twitter, Elliott stated:

"Off and on kind of day for us but that’s racing. Onto Phoenix. #di9"

In addition, he has been in the top five in terms of odds for the past three weeks. As NASCAR heads to Phoenix, Chase Elliott still maintains the same spot on the odds board for the upcoming Ruoff Mortgage 500 with odds of +800.

The No. 9 driver of Hendrick Motorsports, debuted the 2022 season with a fine 10th place finish, earning his first top ten finish of the season. During the Daytona 500, Chase Elliott was ranked 3rd on the odds board, with odds of +1200.

Prior to NASCAR hitting the Auto Club Speedway for Wise Power 400, Elliott placed third with odds of +800. However, things didn’t pan out as expected after he was eliminated with 20 laps to go by his teammate Kyle Larson.

During the race, Elliott fought for the lead position with 20 laps remaining before Kyle Larson blocked him, pushing him into the wall and forcing him to leave the race early.

Chase Elliott's performance since the kick-off of NASCAR Cup Series 2022

As he left the tracks, Kyle Larson, on the other hand, was collecting the checkered flag. Though the win was for team Hendrick, Elliott and his team were not happy with Larson's actions. Their boss managed to settle the matter and now the two are on good terms. Following the wreck, he finished the event in the 26th position.

During the last week’s event, the Pennzoil 400 Chase was ranked 4th with odds of +700, behind Joey Logano. He did his best, earning his second top ten finish as his teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson took a clean first and second place finish, respectively.

On Sunday, March 13th, Elliott will be turning laps at the low-banked Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500.

The event, which is set to kick off on Sunday at 3:30 PM EST, will mark NASCAR's 4th race of the season. Elliott is among the drivers who have not tasted a victory in the Ruoff Mortgage and will be pushing to secure his first win.

