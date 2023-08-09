Chase Elliott’s NASCAR sponsors to become Ron Capps’ primary sponsor for Thursday’s SRX Racing event

In a surprising turn of events, Chase Elliott's NASCAR sponsors are set to step into the spotlight in a completely different racing realm.

Two-time consecutive Funny Car world champion Ron Capps is gearing up for an eventful week that could see him achieving victories in two distinct forms of racing.

This race holds special significance as it marks the final NHRA national event at this location. However, prior to his pursuit of a second win this season in his NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra, the accomplished three-time world champion is embarking on a new adventure.

On Thursday, he will make his debut in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) at Eldora Speedway.

Notably, Capps stands out as the first full-time NHRA drag racer to compete in the SRX series. The race at Eldora Speedway, which is under the ownership of Tony Stewart, will be televised on ESPN.

Capps is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to not only debut in SRX but also commence his eventful weekend on a positive and powerful note. Talking to NHRA, Capps made an exclusive statement:

“It's an incredible opportunity. There’s a lot of good drivers out here [in the NHRA], so it was definitely a shock to be invited, [and] it was very cool. The SRX Series has generated so much attention this year, and as the days get closer, I’m getting more and more nervous.

"It’s going to be a lot different from what I normally do, and I’ve got a lot of things stacked against me. We’re going to see how we can hold and see if we can’t make NHRA nation proud [on Thursday].”

Chase Elliott and NAPA’s partnership has been very fruitful

Chase Elliott

NAPA Auto Parts has been Chase Elliott's primary sponsor for 26 races annually since his rookie year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014.

The partnership between Chase Elliott and NAPA continued throughout Chase Elliott's Cup Series career, which includes 16 career wins and the 2020 Cup Series championship.

The partnership has been beneficial for both Chase Elliott and NAPA, as NAPA has been able to increase brand awareness and Elliott has been able to secure a reliable sponsor for his races.

After the SRX competition, Ron Capps will make his way to Topeka with the aim of securing his fifth career win at Heartland Motorsports Park.

This achievement could also propel him into the lead in the points standings, making for a significant weekend.

In the previous year, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), and Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) emerged victorious in the crucial regular-season race.

The upcoming event, scheduled for August 13, will be televised on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), with comprehensive coverage of live eliminations commencing at 3 PM Eastern Time.