Who are the founders of Camping World SRX Racing Series?

When it comes to the Camping World SRX Series, the spotlight shines on its visionary founders who have redefined the landscape of short-track racing.

Founded in 2020, the SRX Racing Series has revitalized grassroots racing, offering a platform for motorsports icons and rising stars to showcase their skills on an even playing field.

The world of motorsports has seen its fair share of legendary figures, individuals who have carved their names into the annals of racing history.

At the forefront of the Camping World SRX Racing Series stands Ray Evernham, a name synonymous with NASCAR success. A former crew chief for Jeff Gordon, Evernham played an instrumental role in Gordon's dominance during the 1990s.

His innovative strategies and meticulous attention to detail set him apart as a racing luminary. After years of shaping the destiny of other drivers, Evernham turned his attention to the SRX Series, co-founding it with a clear vision in mind.

His deep-rooted passion for motorsports and a desire to rekindle the magic of short-track racing culminated in the creation of the SRX Series.

Another pivotal figure in the SRX Series narrative is none other than Tony Stewart, a versatile driver known for his prowess in various racing disciplines.

With multiple NASCAR championships under his belt, Stewart transitioned from being a celebrated driver to becoming a promoter and co-founder of the SRX Series.

His insider perspective and genuine love for racing have driven the series forward, attracting both drivers and fans alike.

The brainchild of Evernham and Stewart, the Camping World SRX Series, was conceived as a bridge between racing legends and emerging talents.

The unique idea which brought together drivers for SRX Racing Series

Icons such as Tony Kanaan, Bobby Labonte, and Helio Castroneves have crossed paths with the likes of Ernie Francis Jr. and Luke Fenhaus in the SRX Racing Series. This has created an electrifying blend of experience and youthful exuberance on the track.

SRX Racing Series revived the flames of short-track racing. Bringing it to the forefront of motorsports once again, the founders' dedication to reinvigorating local tracks and engaging with grassroots racing communities has breathed new life into the sport.

By hosting events at iconic venues like Eldora Speedway and Knoxville Raceway, the SRX Racing Series pays homage to the rich history of short-track racing.

Evernham and Stewart have championed a fan-centric approach to the SRX Series, emphasizing accessibility and entertainment.

The series' format, featuring sprint races and a focus on close competition, caters to both die-hard racing enthusiasts and casual viewers. By placing fans at the heart of the action, the founders have crafted an experience that resonates with a wide audience, ensuring the SRX Racing Series' enduring popularity.

The Camping World SRX Racing Series stands as a testament to the vision and determination of its founders, Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

Their combined passion for racing, commitment to innovation, and desire to honor the sport's heritage have propelled the SRX Racing Series to the forefront of motorsports.

The series continues to captivate audiences and provide a stage for racing legends and rising stars. Also, Evernham and Stewart's legacy as pioneers of modern short-track racing remains firmly entrenched in the history of the sport.