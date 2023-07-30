Jeff Gordon makes $3,500,000 profit by selling his Madison Square Park condo

Renowned for his speed on the racetrack, Jeff Gordon, a Nascar champion, swiftly closed a lucrative real estate deal with his four-bedroom condo unit in Madison Square Park.

According to public records, the condo was listed in mid-April, went into contract within two weeks, and closed on July 12. The condo, occupying 5,000 square feet at 21 E. 26th St., No. 2, was listed just below $13 million but sold for an impressive $13.5 million, as reported by the City Register.

Despite potential minor negotiations, Jeff Gordon managed to secure a profit, a notable accomplishment in the luxury property market where discounts are common.

The condo was purchased by the buyer through a third party, Harikoa Trust, adding an air of mystery to the swift transaction. Notably, Gordon originally acquired the property for $10 million in 2013, resulting in an impressive 35% profit.

The reasons behind the condo's rapid sale remain unclear. The agent responsible for marketing the property, Norhana Ariffin from Brown Harris Stevens, did not comment on the matter.

Additionally, attempts to reach Gordon at his current employer, Hendrick Motorsports, proved unsuccessful at the time of press.

Jeff Gordon Online @JGinfo On this date [July 27] in 2014: Jeff Gordon won the Brickyard 400 @IMS for a record setting 5th time. He became the first #NASCAR driver to win the same race 20 years apart after winning the inaugural NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1994. pic.twitter.com/Sh5Cw1VxSo

Jeff Gordon's condo boasts attractive features beyond his auto-racing connections

Situated on the building's entire second floor, the home offers park views, a spacious combined living and dining room, an open kitchen, and a converted prewar media room.

The building, known as the Whitman, is a four-unit boutique condo, and its popularity among celebrities may have contributed to the condo's appeal. Jennifer Lopez is the possesor of the penthouse, and Chelsea Clinton resides on the same penthouse, just under 1 floor.

The previous owner of another unit in the building was hedge fund executive John Silvetz, who recently sold it for $10.6 million. However, his initial listing in 2019 at $16 million did not yield the same astute result as Gordon's.

Throughout his illustrious racing career with Hendrick from 1992 to 2015, Gordon earned the team four titles, including three Daytona 500 victories, earning him the nickname "rainbow warrior" for his brightly hued Chevrolets.

Beyond his racing accomplishments, Gordon's fame extends to hosting Saturday Night Live in 2003, and he is credited with attracting new fans to the sport.

Jeff Gordon's swift and profitable real estate deal in Madison Square Park showcases not only his racing prowess but also his sharp acumen in the world of investment.