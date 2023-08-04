 NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway?

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 04, 2023 19:04 IST
The Michigan International Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The 23rd race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 6, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Brookly, Michigan, the Michigan International Speedway boasts a D-shaped track with a two-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1968 and features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at Backstretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the two-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series event this weekend.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 5, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for FireKeepers Casino 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Michigan International Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Austin Hill leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 38.000
  2. Ty Dillon - 33.750
  3. Harrison Burton - 30.800
  4. Noah Gragson - 27.650
  5. Austin Cindric - 25.950
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 25.450
  7. Todd Gilliland - 23.850
  8. Michael McDowell - 19.700
  9. Alex Bowman - 18.100
  10. Aric Almirola - 16.300
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.950
  12. Kyle Larson - 14.250
  13. Ryan Blaney - 13.150
  14. William Byron - 12.300
  15. Chase Elliott - 11.850
  16. Kevin Harvick - 8.600
  17. Joey Logano - 8.200
  18. Kyle Busch - 3.850

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Austin Hill - 41.000
  2. Cole Custer - 35.550
  3. JJ Yeley - 32.900
  4. Corey LaJoie - 28.300
  5. Daniel Suarez - 27.450
  6. Justin Haley - 25.600
  7. Erik Jones - 25.050
  8. Chase Briscoe - 21.000
  9. Ross Chastain - 18.500
  10. Austin Dillon - 17.950
  11. Ty Gibbs - 15.200
  12. Christopher Bell - 14.850
  13. Bubba Wallace - 13.250
  14. Tyler Reddick - 12.350
  15. Ryan Preece - 12.150
  16. Martin Truex Jr - 8.950
  17. Brad Keselowski - 8.200
  18. Chris Buescher - 6.850
  19. Denny Hamlin - 2.000

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
