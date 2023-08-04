 NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway?

The Michigan International Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The 23rd race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 6, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Brookly, Michigan, the Michigan International Speedway boasts a D-shaped track with a two-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1968 and features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at Backstretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the two-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series event this weekend.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 5, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for FireKeepers Casino 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Michigan International Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Austin Hill leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Josh Bilicki - 38.000 Ty Dillon - 33.750 Harrison Burton - 30.800 Noah Gragson - 27.650 Austin Cindric - 25.950 AJ Allmendinger - 25.450 Todd Gilliland - 23.850 Michael McDowell - 19.700 Alex Bowman - 18.100 Aric Almirola - 16.300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.950 Kyle Larson - 14.250 Ryan Blaney - 13.150 William Byron - 12.300 Chase Elliott - 11.850 Kevin Harvick - 8.600 Joey Logano - 8.200 Kyle Busch - 3.850

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Austin Hill - 41.000 Cole Custer - 35.550 JJ Yeley - 32.900 Corey LaJoie - 28.300 Daniel Suarez - 27.450 Justin Haley - 25.600 Erik Jones - 25.050 Chase Briscoe - 21.000 Ross Chastain - 18.500 Austin Dillon - 17.950 Ty Gibbs - 15.200 Christopher Bell - 14.850 Bubba Wallace - 13.250 Tyler Reddick - 12.350 Ryan Preece - 12.150 Martin Truex Jr - 8.950 Brad Keselowski - 8.200 Chris Buescher - 6.850 Denny Hamlin - 2.000

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.