NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, this weekend after the action-packed Cook Out 400.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is the 23rd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (August 6) at the Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN, and NBC Sports.

FireKeepers Casino 400 will be contested over 200 laps at the Michigan International Speedway. It marks the 55th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 hosted by the two-mile D-shaped oval track in the history of the Cup Series.

Michigan International Speedway consists of 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at Backstretch.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400.

A total of 37 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Michigan. Three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 54 minutes, and eight seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at the Michigan International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Austin Hill #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Michigan International Speedway on August 6 at 2:30 pm ET.