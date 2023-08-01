NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 01, 2023 22:23 IST
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, this weekend after the action-packed Cook Out 400.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is the 23rd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (August 6) at the Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN, and NBC Sports.

FireKeepers Casino 400 will be contested over 200 laps at the Michigan International Speedway. It marks the 55th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 hosted by the two-mile D-shaped oval track in the history of the Cup Series.

Michigan International Speedway consists of 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at Backstretch.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400.

A total of 37 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Michigan. Three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 54 minutes, and eight seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at the Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #62 - Austin Hill
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Michigan International Speedway on August 6 at 2:30 pm ET.

