Chase Elliott’s old NASCAR Cup Series car to run parade laps ahead of upcoming Australian V8 Supercars race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott and his legacy in the Cup Series is set to be honored by another racing series from around the world. The Australian V8 Supercars Series is set to use one of Elliott's #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS Cup car for a promotional run ahead of the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.

With five-time Supercars champion Dick Johnson's grandson Jett Johnson behind the wheel, the #9 Chevrolet is one of the cars used by the #9 crew at Hendrick Motorsports, driven by none other than Chase Elliott.

Elaborating on the opportunity that lies ahead of him, Johnson said ahead of his stint in the stock car later this month:

“It’s going to be really cool to take the NAPA NASCAR to Townsville,It’s a genuine NAPA NASCAR that raced in the States, and it’s all American – it’s loud, it looks good and it’s going to be very cool to race on track. I’ve driven this car on a few occasions and it is so much fun. It moves around and I’m super excited to do a couple of extra laps. It’s great that we have it here in Australia, giving everyone a real taste of that raw American racing."

7Sport @7Sport



#7Motorsport #RepcoSC Dick Johnson's grandson, Jett, will steer a V8 Chevrolet SS NASCAR at next month’s Townsville 500! Dick Johnson's grandson, Jett, will steer a V8 Chevrolet SS NASCAR at next month’s Townsville 500! 😍#7Motorsport #RepcoSC https://t.co/CVcHbqqeWs

This will not be the first time Jett Johnson will be getting behind the wheel of Chase Elliott's #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet SS. The 18-year-old drove the car in Adelaide for similar show runs and demontrations ahead of the Adelaide Motorsports Festival in March 2023.

The #9 Chevy has been a part of numerous show runs in Australia, with the July 7-9 V8 Supercars weekend set to become the latest one.

Chase Elliott to race at the Slinger Nationals this year

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is set to fulfill his long-time dream of racing at Slinger Speedway this year. In an announcement earlier this week, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver announced his appearance in this year's event.

The 44th edition of the event is bound to go live on July 11, 2023, with Elliott finally attending what is considered one of the most prestigious late model events in the country. After having served as the Grand Marshall for the event in 2016 during his Cup Series debut season, Elliott will finally be ticking the Slinger Nationals off his bucket list.

Meanwhile NASCAR Cup Series is set to gi live from Music City this Sunday for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Poll : 0 votes